Las Vegas' Sphere Is Now Open

The illuminated orb lighting up the Las Vegas skyline has officially opened on Sept. 29, with Grammy Award-winning rock band U2 christening its stage. Welcome to Sphere.

A cross-section rendering of Sphere allows viewers to see the interior of the astounding structure. PHOTO COURTESY OF SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT

As of Friday, Sept. 29, the 580,000-square-foot Sphere has opened its doors to welcome concertgoers to U2’s debut Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. Running through Dec. 16, the immersive show promises a futuristic adventure through the 22-time Grammy Award-winning band’s beloved catalog. “The Sphere is more than just a venue; it’s a gallery, and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls,” said lead singer Bono, guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton in a joint statement.

Sphere showcases the largest LED screen on earth. PHOTO COURTESY OF SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT

Beyond the thrill of U2 serving as the venue’s opening act, the space itself includes the world’s first 16K screen, wrapping up, around and behind the audience. Sphere Immersive Sound powered by HOLOPLOT, an Infrasound Haptic System and 4D technology will engage the audience’s senses right from their seats, from feeling wind to the rumble of thunder. The screen’s 16K by 16K resolution makes it the highest-resolution LED display on earth, and the sheer size of the structure—516 feet wide and 366 feet tall—makes it the largest spherical structure in the world. Yes, the Entertainment Capital of the World continues to reign supreme.

Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline. PHOTO COURTESY OF SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT

Up next, debuting Friday, Oct. 6, Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky invites guests to The Sphere Experience, a one-of-a-kind tour of the facility highlighted by his immersive production, Postcard from Earth. Ticket holders will be greeted at the door by humanoid robot Aura and view a 50-foot-high holographic image before sitting down in the venue’s haptic seats. Aronofsky’s film will then transport guests around the world to all seven continents through an immersive sci-fi lens, with sound pumping through Sphere’s 167,000-speaker display. The future has arrived.