Follow these Las Vegas influencers for a new wave of entertainment, lifestyle content, food reviews, entrepreneurial advice and style suggestions. Like, comment, share and engage with the following social media influencers on Instagram.

Alexandra Lourdes

Dr. Alexandra Lourdes is the founder of three premier Las Vegas businesses and a mom. With much success, Dr. Alexandra Lourdes co-founded a marketing and social media agency, The Refined Agency, in 2015 alongside Lin Smith Jerome. She shares food, motherhood moments and exciting experiences with her followers on her Instagram page.

Amberlei Arianne Ramirez

Amberlei Arianne Ramirez is a full-time digital creator. She captures the attention of nearly 75,000 followers with her food and lifestyle content. Followers find all her favorite necessities in a link to an Amazon storefront in her bio.

Gigi Papasavvas

SAG/Aftra actress and model Gigi Papasavvas creates social media content showcasing modeling photos, luxury lifestyle, outfit inspiration and high-end sportscars. Voluminous hair, fast cars and killer outfits occupy her Instagram feed.

Kelley Nemiro

Wellness influencer and health coach Kelley Nemiro hosts a popular podcast and fitness-theme Instagram account to aid journies to a stronger body and healthier mind. Followers flock to Nemiro's content for wellness inspiration and advice.

Lauren Parry

Lauren Parry’s popular Las Vegas Style Blog “Outfits & Outings” features fashion, fitness and lifestyle content. The former NCAA Division I gymnast is a mom of two and enjoys sharing her day-to-day life as she explores parenthood with her firefighter husband.

Lin Smith Jerome

Law graduate, mother and entrepreneur Lin Smith Jerome shares an inspiring collection of aesthetically pleasing curated lifestyle content. Jerome is also a friend and business partner to Dr. Alexandra Lourdes, a fellow Vegas enthusiast, mother and entrepreneur. The two share an intense passion for the city and a thriving social presence.

Lindsey Simon Gurk

Lindsey Simon Gurk is a mother of two active boys and the owner and founder of the clothing line, Get Your Pink Back. She entertains her followers with content about her journey through motherhood and her brand partnerships. Her video-based content is comical, cute and relatable.

Lisa Song Sutton

This former Miss Nevada United States is the go-to expert for all your entrepreneurial endeavors. Lisa Song Sutton is a real estate investor, former congressional candidate, business writer and philanthropist. The successful entrepreneur founded four Vegas companies Sin City Cupcakes, Elite Homes-Engel & Volkers, Ship Las Vegas and Liquid & Lace Swimwear.

Perez Hilton

He was a social media influencer before the term was even coined. Many know Perez Hilton as the original online influencer who pioneered the path with content centered around his opinions on entertainment news and the latest celebrity gossip. Perez recently moved to Las Vegas and now includes reviews on the hottest events and spots in town on his Instagram feed.

Phillip Tzeng

The Las Vegas Fill is a foodstagram run by Philip Tzeng. He showcases a collection of mouthwatering dishes. Find inspiration and suggestions for the best Las Vegas dining experiences on his page.