What's Buzzing In Las Vegas This September

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture People Feature People Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Food & Drink Feature Celebrity Food & Drink Restaurants Apple News

From the largest watch boutique in America to U2’s anticipated residency, Las Vegas is abuzz with exciting new launches.



See lead singer Bono and the rest of U2 this fall at the brand-new Sphere

SEE The brand-new Sphere will finally show off its unparalleled sights and sounds as rock band U2 debuts its exclusive Las Vegas residency from Sept. 29 through Dec. 16. Titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, the immersive show promises a futuristic adventure through the 22-time Grammy Award-winning band’s beloved 1991 album. Welcome to the rock show. thespherevegas.com

TASTE Founded in Portland in 2011 by cousins Kim Malek and Tyler Malek, ice cream empire Salt & Straw has debuted its first Nevada location at UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas. Sugar lovers can indulge in classic flavors ranging from decadent sea salt with caramel ribbons to refreshing honey lavender. All that’s left to decide is whether you’d like your scoop in a cone or cup. saltandstraw.com; uncommons.com



Juliet Cocktail Room’s whimsical Queen of the Garden cocktail.

SIP Housed in the former Dorsey space at The Venetian, 81/82 Group’s Juliet Cocktail Room is now open, inviting guests to step into the glamorous Victorian era with one-of-a-kind sips and live entertainment. Watch dueling pianists and live vocalists tackle the greats, from Elton John to Madonna, as you enjoy the gin-tinged Queen of the Garden. Cheers! julietcocktailroom.com

SHOP Spanning two stories and 18,848 square feet, the new Bucherer 1888 TimeDome at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is a horologist’s dream, clocking in as the largest watch boutique in the United States. Discover timepieces and fine jewelry from the world’s top brands, including Cartier, Rolex, Tudor and more. Right on time, indeed. tourneau.com; theforumshops.com