Las Vegas SEMA Fest is where music, motorsports and car culture collide on Nov. 3 and 4, with doors opening at noon. Celebrate the wrap of SEMA Show, which takes place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at Las Vegas Convention Center, with the boisterous end-of-show celebration. Refer to this guide for tickets, location, transportation, lineup and additional details for Las Vegas SEMA Fest.

Music Performance Lineup

The diverse talent roster includes acts by the vibey rock band Incubus, the rap sensation Wiz Khalifa, the fun rapper and comedic actor Ludacris, the pop band Imagine Dragons and more. With longtime classic albums that take listeners on a journey, Incubus will have you "wish you were here." View the full lineup here.

Jump to hype songs like "Get Back" by Ludacris and sway and sing along to songs like "Sucker for Pain" from the film Suicide Squad. With both Wiz Khalifa and Imagine Dragons on that track, it seems like the perfect opportunity to perform "Sucker for Pain" in collaboration with each other, but with the two artists playing on separate days, Wiz Khalifa on Friday and Imagine Dragons on Saturday, there is no telling. Las Vegas SEMA Fest is "where everyone is in. Are you in?"

Location

Las Vegas Festival Grounds at 311 Sahara Ave. W transforms into the car show music extravaganza. Located adjacent to Circus Circus and Sahara Casino on the north end of the Strip, Las Vegas SEMA Fest attracts attendees, vendors, exhibitors and more to jam out and celebrate.

Transportation

Anticipate delays depending on when you head to the music and car festival. Peak times could result in significant traffic. If staying in a nearby hotel like Sahara Las Vegas, Westgate or Hilton, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds are within walking distance, which would take less time than traveling by vehicle during heightened traffic. Arrive in style with party bus and limousine services.

Where to Eat Nearby

While food is available on the festival grounds, the following spots are within walking distance. For a bite before heading into Las Vegas SEMA Fest or a post-festival meal, head to Chickie's & Pete's at Sahara Las Vegas just off of the casino floor, known for deliciously loaded crab fries.

Golden Steer is just across the street from the north side of the festival grounds and is a legendary steakhouse featured in the classic movie Casino, starring Robert De Niro. Check hours of operation for dining establishments nearby ahead of time, as hours may vary due to the event.

Tickets

Opt for single-day or two-day passes and upgrade to VIP for exclusive viewing areas, food and beverage offerings, elevated bathrooms and more.

