Couple enjoys dessert on Valentine's Day at Four Seasons Hotel

Valentine's Day calls to celebrate all aspects of love whether it be romantic, platonic or self-love. Take the opportunity to appreciate love in all forms with these top dinner date spots, romantic surprises and thoughtful ideas to make your significant other swoon.

Ignite desire with these suggestions for this season of romance. Here are some of the best ways to do Valentine's Day in Las Vegas.

Cocktails to Start

Rhumbar love potion #9 cocktail and presentation

Imbibe the love potion #9 as a romantic elixir between you and your love at Rhumbar at The Mirage. Made with strawberries, Red Berry Ciroc, Licor 43, vanilla gelato, POM Pomegranate Juice and sprinkled with roses and chocolate-covered strawberries, the sensational dry ice presentation and fresh fruit flavors make this quite the experience to be had.

Dinner Sushi

Sushi Roku sushi platter

There is undeniably something sexy about sharing a sushi dinner with a romantic love interest. Enjoy the fresh flavors and delectable textures of each bite while locking eyes with your date. Order a shareable sushi platter like the one pictured above from Sushi Roku located inside of The Forum Shops at Caesars.

Dinner Italian

Rosa Ristorante Italian restaurant dining area

The romance of Italian food and wine remains no matter the time of year so why not lean into the allure of hand-made pasta, Tuscan country-side harvested wines, freshly-made tomato sauces and more this Valentine's Day. Rosa Ristorante offers a delightful Valentine's Day prix fixe menu with Italian dishes like rigatoni alla vodka with Italian sausage, branzino livornese and more.

Dinner Steak & Aphrodisiacs

Oysters and bubbles at STK Steakhouse

Sip bubbles and slurp shells this Valentine's Day. STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves oysters and champagne for lovers looking to spark romance. Not that you need an excuse to consume aphrodisiacs with your other half but this holiday is as good as any for igniting that desire.

Dessert Chocolate and Strawberries

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar dessert

Order this beautiful golden chocolate heart dessert that reveals chocolate covered strawberries when broken at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Sumerlin at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. Break this dessert heart and take care of each others.

Dessert Macarons

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca macaron amore dessert

There is something so endearingly sweet about macarons. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson serves the macaron amore for the month of February. The special Valentine's Day treat has a sweet cream filling, white chocolate and raspberry sauce inside.

Spa and Massage Canyon Ranch Las Vegas couple massage Nothing says, "We love us" like a spa day where you and your sweetheart can get taken care of together. Enjoy some much needed relaxation to balance the body from all of your life's demands this Valentine's Day.