6 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Restaurants In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Food & Drink Feature List - Restaurants Community Restaurants Eat Guides

Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas brunch dishes

Here are the best Las Vegas vegetarian and vegan restaurants for dine-in and takeout meals. From the most committed cruelty-free grazers to those looking for incremental ways to improve health through limiting meat consumption, an option for everyone is available. Gather over meals from these vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

See Also: The Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving In Las Vegas

Chef Kenny's Asian Vegan Restaurant

6820 Spring Mountain Rd / Website

Chef Kenny's Asian Vegan Restaurant has an array of animal-free sushi rolls, nigiri and handrolls. Hot dishes like sesame chicken, crispy beef, sweet and sour shrimp, kung pao scallops and more are made the vegan way at this eatery—order delivery for a solo night in, date night or a gathering with friends and family.

Crossroads Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Kitchen (@crossroadskitchen)

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Brunch, lunch and dinner are cruelty-free at Crossroads Kitchen, located inside Resorts World Las Vegas. This upscale dining destination provides an elevated atmosphere, Insta-worthy plating and food that will have even carnivores craving more. Delicious dishes, including scallopini parmesan, tagliatelle bolognese, spaghetti and meatballs, truffle mushroom Bianca pizza and caviar, offer a vegan dining experience that is ethical, satisfying and fun.

Graze Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graze Kitchen (@ilovetograze)

7355 Buffalo Dr. S / Website

This plant-powered kitchen serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and welcomes vegans, vegetarians, v-curious and omnivore appetites to give their creations a try and return to revisit menu favorites or experience new seasonal dishes. Indulge in a breakfast burrito made with quinoa sausage, cashew queso and egg substitute for breakfast or savor the crab cake benedict for brunch. Bite into chickpea tuna salad toast for lunch and the in-house-made patty graze burger.

The Modern Vegan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @themodernvegan

700 Naples Dr. E / Website

Enjoy vegan comfort food on the menu at The Modern Vegan with plates like the creamy steak stroganoff fettuccine, fish n' chips and the BBQ brisket mac n' cheese. The cheesiest, meatiest dishes satisfy cravings without harming animals.

Saffron The Vegetarian Eatery

3545 Decatur Blvd. S / Website

Try the bang bang cauliflower and stuffed squash blossoms to start. The cauliflower is sweet and spicy, while the stuffed squash blossoms taste fresh and creamy. Enjoy a cocktail with your meal, or opt for wine. Indulge in a cruelty-free meal at Saffron The Vegetarian Eatery.

Tarantino's Vegan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarantino’s Vegan (@tarantinosvegan)

7960 Rainbow Blvd. S / Website

Get "powered by plants and nourished by nature" at this vegan Italian eatery. Sink your teeth into a meatball sub or a chicken parmesan sandwich. Enjoy lasagna with sausage crumbles and cashew ricotta, and fix your sweet tooth with the homemade organic vegan cheesecake at Tarantino's Vegan, where delicious dishes spare lives.