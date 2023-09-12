6 Restaurants To Add To Your Las Vegas Food Bucket List

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Food and Drink Feature Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink

International culinary concepts—plus a few domestic favorites—are descending upon Las Vegas with tantalizing tastes and must-see designs. Here’s what’s cooking.



Escargot with garlic butter and parsley await at the forthcoming LPM Restaurant & Bar

HASALON

Following the opening of Miznon in 2022, chef Eyal Shani has opened his second restaurant at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Enter HaSalon, Shani’s culinary love letter to his native Israel. Step inside the nearly 12,000-square-foot space to enjoy two seatings per night as you discover signature dishes, including the Horrible Hammer—herbs and flowers smashed atop thin slices of beef carpaccio. “At HaSalon, you are getting the best feeling that life can give; the magic from a night you are praying will never end,” says Shani, who opened the original HaSalon in Tel Aviv in 2008. “Our mission … is to give happiness.” Let the fun begin. venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants



Try branzino paired with fresh vegetables at HaSalon.

LA POPULAR CDMX

A fellow international import has arrived at Palms Casino Resort, where Mexico City’s Grupo Carolo has teamed up with California’s Eureka! Restaurant Group to open the third stateside location of La Popular CDMX. Led by executive chef Cesar de la Parra, the upscale Mexican restaurant offers locals Las Vegas exclusives—think quesabirria tacos and al pastor enchiladas—plus a robust cocktail menu featuring more than 80 labels of tequila and mezcal. Request a seat at the taco bar, or stop by for all-day breakfast Friday through Sunday to brighten your morning with chilaquiles verdes. lapopularcdmx.com; palms.com



Ocean Prime’s famous 10-layer carrot cake

LPM RESTAURANT & BAR

Embrace the French Riviera at the forthcoming LPM Restaurant & Bar, arriving at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this fall. The ninth location worldwide and the second in the United States following Miami, the Mediterranean concept has been recognized on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and is beloved for its whimsical cocktails and decadent dishes. “Joie de vivre— this unbridled enjoyment of life—is at the core of every intricate detail at LPM, making Las Vegas a natural fit for us,” shares LPM CEO Nicolas Budzynski. “Our aim with every dish we serve is to create delicately intense and memorable flavors guests cannot find elsewhere.” Those inspired flavors include marinated lamb cutlets layered with Kalamata olives, Aubergine caviar and pine nuts. How’s that for French bliss? lpmrestaurants.com/las-vegas; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com



A look inside the new Pine Bistro in Southern Highlands

OCEAN PRIME

Enjoy dinner, lunch and weekend brunch at Ocean Prime’s first Las Vegas location at 63. Offering more than 400 seats, the flagship restaurant is helmed by executive chef Eugenio Reyes and features the steak and seafood favorites the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants concept has become known for. Reserve a spot on the fourth-floor outdoor terrace and share a smoking shellfish tower, or indulge in caviar and vodka service, a Las Vegas exclusive. Finish the experience on a sweet note with the signature 10-layer carrot cake, and toast to another fabulous night in Sin City with an Aperol Old Fashioned. Bottoms up! oceanprime.com; 63.com

PINE BISTRO

Slated to open in late September, Pine Bistro will offer diners in Southern Highlands festive flavors inspired by the Mediterranean and Lebanon for lunch, dinner and late-night dining. An AYYA Hospitality Group concept, the restaurant will be helmed by executive chef Dany Chebat, who will draw upon his training in Beirut and Italy to create meat- and fish-driven dishes prepared on a custom Santa Maria grill—plus freshly baked pita bread, whole fishes, mezze platters, and traditional Lebanese desserts. To drive home its Sin City address, the concept will also offer Las Vegas’ first curated craft hookah menu and live DJs spinning daily from midnight until 2AM. Party on! pinebistro.com



The exterior of Durango Casino & Resort’s forthcoming Summer House.

SUMMER HOUSE

California cuisine is coming to the new Durango Casino & Resort in late 2023 thanks to Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, the brand behind Mon Ami Gabi, RPM Italian and other local favorites. Welcome to Summer House, the culinary group’s first off-Strip venture that will be designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group and capture the breezy ambiance of a chic beach house. Stop by for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch to dig into Cali-style tacos, pizzas, freshly made pasta and wood-fire-grilled entrees. There will also be an in-house market for grab-and-go bites. “Lettuce Entertain You has loved being able to grow with the Las Vegas restaurant community for the last two decades,” says President R.J. Melman. “We’re excited to partner with Station Casinos on the new Durango Casino & Resort with a restaurant ... where guests can celebrate summer all year round.” summerhouserestaurants.com; durangoresort.com