Table spread of various dishes from Lago by Chef Julian Serrano

Lago by Chef Julian Serrano at Bellagio Resort & Casino Las Vegas brings a new vision for the Italian fine dining experience. The Las Vegas fine dining scene is full of restaurants from some of the best chefs in the industry. Chef Julian Serrano continues to add value to the culinary offerings with his many dining establishments and revamps his well-established eateries to maintain optimal experiences for his dining patrons and staff.

Portrait of chef Julian Serrano

Michelin-starred chef Serrano and distinguished spirits expert Julian Cox give life to authentic gourmet Italian cuisine with exquisite craftsmanship through new and revamped menu offerings. “Every bite at Lago is an indulgent labor of love that brings a fun and fresh perspective to high-end dining without sacrificing the quality or authenticity that makes each dish special,” says Chef Serrano. The fountainside dining experience gives the taste buds a tour through the coasts, countrysides and gardens of Italian regions while incorporating diverse and globally curated ingredients.

Lago offers select brunch, lunch and dinner options with an emphasis on Italian traditions of high-quality components such as slow-aged meats, fresh seafood and in-house made pastas. Delight the palate with menu highlights including rigatoni alla amatriciana, osso buco with saffron risotto and truffle fondue lasagna. Get lost in the fresh, vibrant savory yet mildly sweet lemon tagliolini which combines lemon zest, parmesan and butter for a vibrant yet rich flavor profile that will have you cleaning the plate down to the last noodle.

Rigatoni, salmon crudo, bruschetta and clam linguini from Lago by Chef Julian Serrano

Bottomless mimosas, salmon crostini and desserts like the olive oil cake with rosemary gelato brighten the brunch experience at Lago by Chef Julian Serrano. For lunch opt for a fresh catch of branzino served tableside and truffle galore with the lago pizzeta topped with truffle cheese, black truffle shavings and pata negra ham acquired directly from the Iberian Peninsula. Dinner is elegant and classic especially with the fresh-ingredient crafted cocktail selection and wine offerings to accompany the delicious dinner menu and dessert options.

Cheesecake, tiramisu and olive oil cake desserts at Lago by Chef Julian Serrano

The libation menu delights are essential accompaniments with peak attention to detail from MGM Resorts International’s executive director of beverage Julian Cox. Cox elaborates the intention to, “explore ways we could play with beautiful Italian flavors to refashion traditional drinks into new ideas, like an old fashioned sfumato, martini positano – and what I think will be a showstopper – a flight of four decadent espresso martinis for dessert.”

The cocktails have a playful touch with names such as “you broke my heart Fredo,” which is complemented by premier vodka filtered through 2,000 carats of black diamonds to achieve purity. For those who prefer flowers over diamonds, the Lago coastal tonic is infused with Fiorente elderflower liqueur from Piemonte, elderflower tonic and botanical Picùcinque gin.

Lago coastal tonic cocktail

The acclaimed Bellagio Las Vegas overlooks a grand, sparkling Mediterranean-blue lake laden with dancing fountains. Inspired by European culture, the AAA five-diamond resort is centrally located in the heart of the Strip and offers breathtaking aquatic views with a myriad of world-class amenities for an unforgettable retreat.

Sprawling pools, the illustrious spa and salon, conservatory and botanical gardens, performances of “O” by Cirque du Soleil, art gallery and luxury shopping all make Bellagio Las Vegas a place to stay and return to time and time again. Bellagio is the full package getaway with additional dining options including Michael Mina, Mayfair Supper Club and Spago by Wolfgang Puck.

A taste of the Amalfi Coast with a distinctive Las Vegas approach offers rich yet vibrant flavors of the Italian dishes and beverages offered at Lago by Chef Julian Serrano. Romance and class permeate the main dining room, the private dining rooms, the bar area as well as the lakeside outdoor patio dining space at this elevated dining establishment.