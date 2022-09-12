By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Parties Events Travel Entertainment List - Bars List - Entertainment HBBO Books Music

Las Vegas entertainment continues to bustle as the seasons change. Here are the most noteworthy residencies in Las Vegas for the rest of the year.

Adele

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace | Tickets

The Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace begins on November 18 and takes place on most Fridays and Saturdays through March 25 of 2023. This fall Adele begins her Las Vegas residency and enters the next milestone of her music performance career.

Aerosmith

Dolby Live at Park MGM | Tickets

Aerosmith brings back their hits September 14 through December 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Watch Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the gang tear it up with their rock n' roll flare with Deuces Are Wild residency.

Carlos Santana

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay | Tickets

Master guitarist Carlos Santana continues his residency at House of Blues Las Vegas for his long-standing music residency. Listen to his greatest hits and get ready to move at An Intimate Evening with Santana Greatest Hits Live.

John Legend

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood | Tickets

Get lost in John Legend's melodic vocals and transcendental piano performances at his residency at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood. Legend takes the stage October 14 to 29.

Lil' Jon

Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand | Tickets

Lil' Jon performs on September 17, October 8, 22 and 27 and November 12 at Hakkasan Nightclub. Steve Aoki, Tyga, Bia and additional talent perform through the end of the year.

Luke Bryan

Resorts World Theatre | Tickets

Luke Bryan brings his country charm during his Resorts World residency on select dates from November 30 to December 10. Dust off the cowboy boots and press the daisy dukes for a rowdy time with Luke Bryan.

Katy Perry

Resorts World Theatre | Tickets

Katy Perry performs Oct. 5 to 20 at Resorts World Theater for her residency, Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas. The generously awarded pop star performs what she describes as, "the weirdest, wildest, strangest, most fun, larger-than-life," 2-hour show. With over two years of preparation before debuting the show, Perry and her team put on an entire full-blown production.

Miranda Lambert

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood | Tickets

Miranda Lambert continues her Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The country singer combines her roots in country music with her glam femininity in Velvet Rodeo to wow audiences.

Rod Stewart

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace | Tickets

Classic rock and pop British producer, singer, songwriter and performer Rod Stewart graces The Colosseum stage with his talent. Watch the legend play hits like "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "Hot Legs," and "Tonight's The Night."

Usher

Dolby Live at Park MGM | Tickets

The tickets continue to sell out so Usher and his team continue to add more dates to keep up with the demand. Performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM several times a week through October and again through March of next year, Usher is taking Vegas by storm and the people are loving it.