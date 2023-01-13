By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Home & Real Estate Community web-og

Outdoor covered bath with partial shade and nature views

These spaces are set to inspire gathering around fire pits and fire features with hot cocoa in hand or lounging by the pool and reading in atriums during warmer months. Welcome the outdoors in with the new build designs that have been circulating through the housing market.

Luxury design centric build firm Blue Heron prioritizes biophilic design to increase the intersection of the natural environment and find ways to direct nature into spaces. The human need to interact with nature can be filled with home design opportunities either within or near the living space.

Infinity pool, strip views and natural elements enhance the space

Blue Heron builds are created around the intentional incorporation of nature in and around living spaces. The design philosophy of the firm is to enhance the overall wellbeing through the surroundings.

17 boutique BH Nexus communities and hundreds of customized residences offer a unique balance between the natural world and home with design and nature in mind. Positive correlations between happiness, stress reduction and time spent in nature are even more of a reason to consider what the builders may be on to.

The great room of home design Modern 001

Chris Beucler BH Nexus community division president mentions, "Each residence offers an exciting opportunity to enjoy architecturally modern homes that redefine tradition, creating emotions and new experiences every day."

“We are delighted to bring a fresh residential concept to the...community [and offer] a modern, uniquely Blue Heron take on the traditional home,” says Tyler Jones the CEO and founder of Blue Heron. Visit www.blueheron.com to learn more.