4 Hot Listings On The Market in Las Vegas

Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Home Feature,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Home Feature,

From Henderson to Summerlin, these breathtaking estates could be yours for the right price.

PHOTOS BY MICHAEL TESSLER PHOTOGRAPHY LLC



19 Flying Cloud Lane

Come home to Summerlin’s Azure neighborhood within The Ridges at 19 Flying Cloud Lane. Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms are sprawled across this 12,445-square-foot estate, recently updated with Crestron smart-home technology. Inside, primary suites on the upper and lower levels—paired with spa-inspired bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets—ensure plenty of privacy. The chef-inspired kitchen offers entertainers Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, dual islands, a charming breakfast counter and a roomy walk-in pantry. Disappearing pocket doors reveal the great outdoors beyond, where a sparkling pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen and putting green provide dazzling amenities against the breathtaking mountains. $17.5 million, listed by Gavin Ernstone, Simply Vegas, 702.523.3677

PHOTOS BY ROOTED ELEMENTS MEDIA



92 Sun Glow Lane

Luxury awaits in The Ridges in Summerlin at 92 Sun Glow Lane, a property that shines bright with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Drop your ride in the five-car garage before enjoying myriad amenities—from a subterranean home theater and gym to a sleek backyard with a pool, spa and barbecue area. Clean lines, wood floors and natural stone finishes contribute to the architectural splendor of this 9,311-square-foot modern mansion. $10.999 million, listed by Brian Nugent, IS Luxury, 623.302.3090

PHOTOS COURTESY OF BLUE HERON



685 Dragon Peak Drive

After smashing records in 2021 as the all-time highest-priced sale for a residential home in Southern Nevada, this 15,000-square-foot masterpiece by Blue Heron is back on the market. Since its sale in 2021, the home has been thoughtfully updated with an expanded footprint in the interior living space and the addition of an extended office space, lounge area and butler’s kitchen. A suspended, translucent staircase connects the main and upper floors, offering four bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and a more than 2,000-square-foot reflection pool gives the home the appearance of floating, as the body of water runs between the great room and primary bedroom. Word to motorheads: Don’t miss the spectacular 11-car garage. $34 million, listed by Kristen Routh- Silberman, Douglas Elliman of Nevada, 702.616.1910

PHOTOS BY JOHN MARTORANO/LAS VEGAS PACIFIC SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY



1526 Dragon Crest Ave.

Pass through the double gates guarding Dragon’s Reserve in MacDonald Highlands to discover this Blue Heron-designed estate that reaches 10,067 square feet in size. Equipped with up to seven functioning bedrooms and 7 ½ bathrooms, this modern marvel impresses with 28-foot ceilings, 23-foot disappearing pocket doors, heated floors and indoor water features. An open floor plan brings the chef ’s kitchen and living spaces together, and a home gym and side-by-side, glass-walled offices ensure you can work and play hard. Outside, relax in your outdoor kitchen and spa, or take a dip in the 2,000-square-foot infinity-edge pool. $18.5 million, listed by Ben and Natalia Harris, Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty, 702.551.7107