By: Danica Serena Stockton | May 31, 2023
Temptation Sundays Pride flag
The Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate Pride month with vibrant events, shows, parties, food and beverage specials and more. Here are some of the best activities, gatherings and offerings centered around embracing and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas.
Location: Sahara Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
Date: June 3 to Sept. 30
Sahara Las Vegas hosts the Elevate by Pride Pool Party each Saturday until Saturday, September 30, at the Retro Pool. Glisten in the sun while sipping LGBTQ+-specific cocktails poolside from 11 am to 6 pm at Elevate by Pride Pool Party. Tickets, daybeds and cabanas are available for purchase here.
Location: The Garden in the Arts District
Date: Saturdays and Sundays
Bottomless brunch at The Garden is extravagant, over-the-top and loads of fun. Sip bubbly with friends and queens for the recurring event featuring queens from RuPaul's Drag Race Live! and more.
Location: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
Date: June 3
Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino partners with Henderson Pride to host a Movies on the Green special Pride screening. Love, Simon, starring Jennifer Garner and Nick Robinson, follows the story of a young man through his journey to embrace his true self and come out during his high school years. Watch the trailer here.
Location: Rio Las Vegas
Dates: May 25 to July 2
Observe comedic magic acts from entertainer Michael Carbonaro. Known for his truTV series The Carbonaro Effect, this television personality returns to the stage to unite comedy and magic to wow and humor audiences. Lies on Stage with Carbonaro is an interactive spectacle, with a portion of proceeds given to Aid for Aids of Nevada (AFAN).
Location: House of Blues
Date: June 1 to 30
The Pride cocktail offerings at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar benefit The LGBTQ+ Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center), with $2 from each purchase going to the organization. The four delectable drinks include you sexy peach, raspberry kiss, wildflower, and cucumber melon dream.Toca Madera bandera Pride cocktail
Location: Toca Madera
Date: June 1 to 30
Toca Madera offers a specialty Pride cocktail for all of June, with $2 of each cocktail sold to benefit the National LGBTQ Task Force, which has supported and advocated for the LGBTQ+ community in America for over 50 years. The Pride cocktail, Bandera, combines El Tesoro Blanco Tequila with Combier Liqueur Le Bleu, Peychaud bitters, lemon, and passion fruit.
Location: The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas
Date: June 1 to 30
The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas recognizes the LGBTQ+ community and Pride month with several specialty food and beverage offerings throughout the property. The Dorsey Cocktail Bar serves the gin-forward queen of June, Electra Cocktail Club pours max passion, a vodka-lemon-ginger libation, and Rosina Cocktail Lounge shakes up the LGBTQ cocktail with lavender, ginger, tequila and blueberry.
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay
Date: June 15
Join Las Vegas Pride and the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team for the annual Aces Pride Night. Celebrate inclusion and equality at the live game, complete with performances and entertainment by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Exclusive Pride merchandise is available, and the first 5,000 attendees receive an Aces Pride flag.
Location: Luxor Hotel & Casino
Date: June 18
The Luxor Pyramid illuminates the sky in rainbow-colored lights to celebrate Pride all month. Temptation Sundays features live DJs and RuPaul's Drag Race special guest on June 18 from 12 pm to 6 pm. Attend one of the hottest LGBTQ+ pool parties in Las Vegas to celebrate Pride month at Luxor Hotel & Casino.
Location: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Date: June 16 to 18
The Love Out Loud Pride event series at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Shake it at the dance party on Friday, June 16, from 10 pm to 3 am with Pride-centric menus and décor. Dance to the hottest hits and watch Chambord Drag Queens perform from 11 pm to 1 am. The following night, Love Out Loud Latin Night occurs during the same hours.
On Sunday, Love Out Loud Drag Brunch brings the buffet, and we aren't talking just food, from 11 am to 2 pm with bottomless bubbly. Sing your heart out on Sunday, June 18, for Love Out Loud Karaoke starting at 9 pm.
Location: Flamingo Las Vegas
Dates: All Summer
With over 400 shows performed, Rupaul's Drag Race Live! slows down for no one with live shows almost daily. This Pride month and all year, the sensationalized show continues to bring the heat with some of the best performances yet. See your favorite queens off-screen and live right in front of your eyes at Flamingo Las Vegas.
Location: Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel
Dates: Your Wedding Day
Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel provides theatrical weddings and launches two new themed packages in June, Shelvis and Queens of Vegas. Garrett Pattiani, a co-founder of Qlife Media, informs, "Nevada was the first state to accept same-sex marriage. We have secure same-sex marriage in our state; even if it was [revoked] nationally, we [would] still have that."
Photography by: Courtesy of MGM Resorts International; Courtesy of Sahara Las Vegas; Courtesy of House of Blues; By Paisley & Alessandro (Toca Madera); By Raquel Hernandez (Venetian cocktail); By Denise Truscello (Rupaul); Courtesy of Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel (Shelvis)