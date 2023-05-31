By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Food & Drink Feature Parties Events Community

Temptation Sundays Pride flag

The Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate Pride month with vibrant events, shows, parties, food and beverage specials and more. Here are some of the best activities, gatherings and offerings centered around embracing and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas.

Elevate by Pride Pool Party

Elevate by Pride Pool Party at Sahara Las Vegas

Location: Sahara Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Date: June 3 to Sept. 30

Sahara Las Vegas hosts the Elevate by Pride Pool Party each Saturday until Saturday, September 30, at the Retro Pool. Glisten in the sun while sipping LGBTQ+-specific cocktails poolside from 11 am to 6 pm at Elevate by Pride Pool Party. Tickets, daybeds and cabanas are available for purchase here.

The Garden Bottomless Brunch

Location: The Garden in the Arts District

Date: Saturdays and Sundays

Bottomless brunch at The Garden is extravagant, over-the-top and loads of fun. Sip bubbly with friends and queens for the recurring event featuring queens from RuPaul's Drag Race Live! and more.

Love, Simon Outdoor Screening at GVR

Location: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Date: June 3

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino partners with Henderson Pride to host a Movies on the Green special Pride screening. Love, Simon, starring Jennifer Garner and Nick Robinson, follows the story of a young man through his journey to embrace his true self and come out during his high school years. Watch the trailer here.

Michael Carbonaro Lies on Stage

Location: Rio Las Vegas

Dates: May 25 to July 2

Observe comedic magic acts from entertainer Michael Carbonaro. Known for his truTV series The Carbonaro Effect, this television personality returns to the stage to unite comedy and magic to wow and humor audiences. Lies on Stage with Carbonaro is an interactive spectacle, with a portion of proceeds given to Aid for Aids of Nevada (AFAN).

Pride Cocktails





House of Blues Pride cocktails 2023

Location: House of Blues

Date: June 1 to 30

The Pride cocktail offerings at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar benefit The LGBTQ+ Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center), with $2 from each purchase going to the organization. The four delectable drinks include you sexy peach, raspberry kiss, wildflower, and cucumber melon dream.

Toca Madera bandera Pride cocktail

Location: Toca Madera

Date: June 1 to 30

Toca Madera offers a specialty Pride cocktail for all of June, with $2 of each cocktail sold to benefit the National LGBTQ Task Force, which has supported and advocated for the LGBTQ+ community in America for over 50 years. The Pride cocktail, Bandera, combines El Tesoro Blanco Tequila with Combier Liqueur Le Bleu, Peychaud bitters, lemon, and passion fruit.

Electra Cocktail Club's Pride cocktail, max passion, with vodka, lemon, ginger liqueur, passion fruit, and rosé

Location: The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas

Date: June 1 to 30

The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas recognizes the LGBTQ+ community and Pride month with several specialty food and beverage offerings throughout the property. The Dorsey Cocktail Bar serves the gin-forward queen of June, Electra Cocktail Club pours max passion, a vodka-lemon-ginger libation, and Rosina Cocktail Lounge shakes up the LGBTQ cocktail with lavender, ginger, tequila and blueberry.

Pride Night with Las Vegas Aces

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

Date: June 15

Join Las Vegas Pride and the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team for the annual Aces Pride Night. Celebrate inclusion and equality at the live game, complete with performances and entertainment by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Exclusive Pride merchandise is available, and the first 5,000 attendees receive an Aces Pride flag.

Temptation Sundays

Temptation Sundays pool party

Location: Luxor Hotel & Casino

Date: June 18

The Luxor Pyramid illuminates the sky in rainbow-colored lights to celebrate Pride all month. Temptation Sundays features live DJs and RuPaul's Drag Race special guest on June 18 from 12 pm to 6 pm. Attend one of the hottest LGBTQ+ pool parties in Las Vegas to celebrate Pride month at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Love Out Loud Dance Party, Latin Night, Brunch & Karaoke

Location: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Date: June 16 to 18

The Love Out Loud Pride event series at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Shake it at the dance party on Friday, June 16, from 10 pm to 3 am with Pride-centric menus and décor. Dance to the hottest hits and watch Chambord Drag Queens perform from 11 pm to 1 am. The following night, Love Out Loud Latin Night occurs during the same hours.

On Sunday, Love Out Loud Drag Brunch brings the buffet, and we aren't talking just food, from 11 am to 2 pm with bottomless bubbly. Sing your heart out on Sunday, June 18, for Love Out Loud Karaoke starting at 9 pm.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live!

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas performance

Location: Flamingo Las Vegas

Dates: All Summer

With over 400 shows performed, Rupaul's Drag Race Live! slows down for no one with live shows almost daily. This Pride month and all year, the sensationalized show continues to bring the heat with some of the best performances yet. See your favorite queens off-screen and live right in front of your eyes at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Shelvis and Queens of Vegas Wedding Packages

Shelvis drag impersonator and officiant

Location: Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

Dates: Your Wedding Day

Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel provides theatrical weddings and launches two new themed packages in June, Shelvis and Queens of Vegas. Garrett Pattiani, a co-founder of Qlife Media, informs, "Nevada was the first state to accept same-sex marriage. We have secure same-sex marriage in our state; even if it was [revoked] nationally, we [would] still have that."