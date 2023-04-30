8 Beach Clubs To Make A Splash At In Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature



The sizzling scene at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

It’s officially pool season in Las Vegas—do you know where your swimsuits are? Whether seeking revelry or relaxation, here’s where to make a splash on the Las Vegas Strip.

AYU Dayclub

The lifeguard is always on duty and ready to party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where performers Tiësto, Kaskade, Cash Cash and more are ready to make waves. Now in its second season, AYU’s 41,000-square-foot poolside venue transports partygoers to Ibiza and Tulum, where its eclectic beats range from EDM to R&B. zoukgrouplv.com



Party at Daylight Beach Club Friday through Sunday until 6PM

Daylight Beach Club

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, poolside bites and VIP bottle service at Mandalay Bay’s Daylight Beach Club. Its lineup includes local DJs on Fridays, EDM-driven DJ sets on Saturdays and energetic hip-hop beats on Sundays. Gather by the 4,400-square-foot main pool—complemented by two additional private pools—to see performances by Kid Funk (May 19) and Too Short (May 21), among others. daylightvegas.com

Drai’s Beachclub

Zip up the elevator to the 11th floor of The Cromwell to discover Drai’s Beach Club, a 30,000-squarefoot oasis offering 75 VIP tables, poolside daybeds, two full-service bars and breathtaking views of the Strip. Guests can anticipate spectacular concerts from Wiz Khalifa (May 27) and Meek Mill (May 28). draisgroup.com



book a private cabana with a plunge pool at Drai’s Beach Club

Encore Beach Club

With over 10 years of experience, Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas knows how to throw a party. Private cabanas, day beds and temperature-controlled pools make for an unmatched Las Vegas afternoon—or night as the destination also hosts poolside parties once the sun goes down. Marshmello, David Guetta, Kygo, Tyga, and other top-tier artists will frequent the open-air hot spot this season. wynnnightlife.com

Liquid Pool Lounge

Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino will bring in DJs of various genres to celebrate pool season while guests party the day away in the 16,000-squarefoot venue. Satiate hunger with light dishes from chef Brian Massie, owner and operator of BTM Hospitality, and return midweek for The Wednesday Dip, where locals can pop bottles while living large on oversized floaties. taogroup.com



it’s a splashy scene at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Marquee Dayclub

Grand cabanas, infinity-edge dipping pools, flat-screen TVs, and tasty food and cocktail service amplify the sunny setting at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Its entertainment lineup includes names ranging from DJ Pauly D and Chris Lake to Vintage Culture and John Summit, and the party keeps going by night during Drenched After Dark. marqueelasvegas.com

TAO Beach Dayclub

Toasting its second season, the revamped TAO Beach Dayclub offers a star-studded lineup of entertainers, including Alesso, Illenium and Fisher, among others. Gather your party pals and book one of 29 private cabanas—13 of which score you a private plunge pool—and enjoy TAO’s expansive menu of poolside favorites, including its famous sashimi and handrolls. taobeach.com



Zedd will take over the DJ booth at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas June 17, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.

Wet Republic

One of Las Vegas’ largest and most iconic day clubs is found at MGM Grand. Enter Wet Republic, a 54,500-square-foot aquatic wonderland featuring saltwater pools, individual dipping pools, a playground of party cabanas, spacious daybeds and deluxe chaise lounges. Renowned DJs— including Martin Garrix and Steve Aoki—come from around the world to entertain at this Stripside destination. wetrepublic.com