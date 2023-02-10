By Danica Serena Stockton By Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Entertainment Music

The Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic showcases the musical talent of 76 professionally contracted musicians with performances and educational events like The Youth Concert Series that have rippled culture through the Las Vegas community of Southern Nevada since 1998. Societal engagement and appreciation of music is the core objective of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and for decades the 501(c)(3) organization has achieved just that. As the 2022-2023 season comes to a close, the Las Vegas Philharmonic and music director Donato Cabrera prepare to embark on their final season together for 2023-2024, which will mark the tenth performance season under the direction of Cabrera, the longest tenure of all the Las Vegas Philharmonic music directors to date.

“The Las Vegas Philharmonic is so grateful to Donato for taking this orchestra through 10 years of artistic growth and development,” says Las Vegas Philharmonic Board President Jeri Crawford. “He has shown how an orchestral conductor can be approachable, which has attracted audiences to attend more and more concerts and spread the news about this wonderful symphony orchestra in our community. We look forward to an incredible final season with Donato.”

Since fulfilling his role with the music organization in 2014, Cabrera has widely influenced the Las Vegas Philharmonic experience for audience viewers and performing musicians alike. The music director vastly broadened the music selections performed with inventive programming that opened the scope of audiences to which the Las Vegas Philharmonic appeals to.

Donato Cabrera directs the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Cabrera has had many directive and creative achievements within the music industry during his time with Las Vegas Philharmonic. He co-commissioned the Philip Glass Piano Concerto No. 3 world premieres and conducted local premieres of Anna Clyne, Caroline Shaw and other renowned composers.

“I want to thank the board, staff and our wonderful orchestra, as well as this incredible community, for supporting my artistic vision and helping to define what it means to be an orchestra that truly reflects the community for which it serves,” says Donato Cabrera. “I look forward to supporting and witnessing the continued growth of this vital arts organization and although my time with the Las Vegas Philharmonic will come to a close as music director following the 2023-24 season, I can’t wait to join our incredible audience, cheering on the orchestra and this music we all love.”

As the season comes to a close, the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Cabrera finish strong with the last of the performances until the 2023-2024 season begins in fall.

Romantic Chopin – Saturday February 11, 2023

John Williams – Friday, March 3 & Saturday, March 4

Spotlight Concert II: Schubert’s Miraculous Quintet – Thursday, March 9

Night at the Opera – Saturday, April 1

Spotlight Concert III: Latin Seductions – Thursday, April 20

Season Finale: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth – Saturday, May 6