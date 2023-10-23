Best Party Buses In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Feature Parties Events Entertainment List - Entertainment City Life Guides

Party buses and limousines in Las Vegas provide luxury transportation with style and safety. Las Vegas buzzes with fun parties and glamorous events like bachelor and bachelorette parties, weddings, major sporting events, concerts, galas and more.

See Also: 28 Of The Best New Restaurants And Most Anticipated Openings In Las Vegas

From large corporate groups to packs of party animals or high schoolers en route to school dances like prom and homecoming, this party bus and limousine guide highlights companies ready to take you where you want to go for any occasion or event.

AWG Ambassador

Website | 702-740-3434

The industry-leading establishment has serviced the Las Vegas area with chauffeured transportation for more than 40 years. Fleets include vehicles, including stretch limos, sedans and party buses with perks like Champagne service. The industry-leading establishment spearheads the luxury transportation service niche in Las Vegas.

Crown Las Vegas

Website | 702-861-0006

Crown Las Vegas is a family-owned business servicing the Las Vegas area with transport solutions since 2014. The party buses at Crown Las Vegas seat up to 26 to 30 people and come with fully uniformed chauffeur service.

Elite Transportation

Website | 702-871-0300

Las Vegas Elite Party Buses specializes in providing chauffeur transportation services. F650 party buses glow pink, blue, purple and more to set the mood for a fun and vibrant time.

Girls Night Out

Website | 702-701-7778

Girl's Night Out is a one-stop shop for all party needs, including glamorous transportation for you and your crew. The Girl's Night Out fleet includes the F550 party bus for transporting up to 25 people and the F750, suitable for larger parties of up to 40 individuals. Dance, sing karaoke and party with your people.

Luxury Limousines

Website | 702-499-9000

Luxury Limousines offers packages for just about any occasion, ideal for bachelor/bachelorette parties, golf outings, sports events, concerts, corporate meetings, and club nights. Luxury Limousines have you and your party covered, whether for Las Vegas Raiders games, Adele concerts or convention outings.

Rockstar Transportation

Website | 702-582-5441

Celebrate like a rockstar with wild nights of partying with Rockstar Transportation. The premier party bus service caters to corporate and private clients with customizable experiences.

Vegas All Night

Website | 702-516-8852

Mood lighting, laser shows, dancing poles, flat-screen televisions and wraparound seating start the party with Vegas All Night. Book the beastly F-750 and sing along to your favorite hits with over 850 karaoke songs.

VIP Limousines and Transportation

Website | 702-649-5466

Transport a group of up to 24 to 35 passengers for special events like weddings, corporate events and more with complimentary Champagne. VIP Limousines and Transportation has packages for school dances like prom and homecoming and outdoor adventures like Valley of Fire, Mt. Charleston, Red Rock Canyon and more.