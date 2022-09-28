By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Culture Magazine Art

The world-renowned judges of The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery Made in Vegas competition selected the surrealist artist Chris Elliman as the first place winner. Elliman receives a year-long contract and a three-month exhibition in which his artwork will hang alongside masterpieces by Rembrandt, Picasso, Renoir and other art-industry titans inside the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery on the Las Vegas Strip.

Elliman’s modern surrealist style compliments the color choices and striking subject matter of his works. Elliman’s extraordinary work caught the eye of the exclusive panel of judges despite nearly 500 entries. John Block, Executive Vice President at Park West Gallery, states, “We were blown away by Chris Elliman’s artwork… His signature style is unique, bold, and completely its own… I think Chris is a perfect ambassador for that community and we couldn’t be happier that he’s our 2022 winner.”

Elliman is also a surrealist artist like 2021 winner Kat Tatz. He is recognized for his ability to create something different . He says, “This feeling is like a thousand paintings I painted trying to get to the center of a Park West Pop. I am so proud of everyone who paints…And yes, every artist in this contest deserves the win.”

Through Made in Vegas, the world’s largest art dealer aims to highlight the talented yet undiscovered art community in Las Vegas. Since 1969 The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has led more than 3 million enthusiasts through the elusive fine-art collection process. As a result of the celebrated competition, Elliman’s exceptional work gains exposure to a great collection of elite art connoisseurs.

Elliman’s paintings are located at the Park West Gallery in the Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on the Strip. To view his portfolio or request additional information, please visit daftpixel.com/artist-commentary.