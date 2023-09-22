Here's How To Spend October In Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Calendar Culture Food & Drink People Lifestyle Feature Events The Latest Guide People Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment List - Entertainment Community Music Apple News Guides

Save the date for these top October events taking place throughout Las Vegas.

Look back at the life of an icon through The Persona, The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas, on display at The Neon Museum through Oct. 26. PHOTO BY BLACK RAVEN

10/4-7

Duck Duck Shed

Paying homage to Las Vegas’ rich tapestry of culture, The Neon Museum’s second annual Duck Duck Shed features four days of one-of-a-kind events focused on dining, entertainment, art and more. This year’s highlights include the debut of The Persona, The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas, a premiere exhibit that will be on display at The Neon Museum through Oct. 26. Multiple locations, duckduckshed.com

10/4-8

Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival

Dine and drink lavishly for five days as award-winning chefs—including Katsuya Uechi, Wolfgang Puck and Todd English, among many others—present unique plates at this annual festival. Palms Casino Resort, vegasfoodandwine.com

10/4-11/4

Katy Perry

Say farewell to pop star Katy Perry as she performs the final shows of her inaugural Las Vegas residency through Nov. 4. Katy Cats, unite! 8PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

10/5

Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue

Join the queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese as she embarks on her debut Las Vegas residency with weekly shows on select nights through April 2024. Expect glamorous costumes and sets that dazzle. 9PM, Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas, caesars.com

10/6

Rise Up Gala 2023

In an ongoing effort to support pediatric cancer patients and their families, the Tyler Robinson Foundation returns with its 10th annual Rise Up Gala. TRF founders—Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons—will perform a unique set while comedian Joel McHale will join the fun as the master of ceremonies. 7PM, Resorts World Las Vegas, trf.org

10/6-7

Sebastian Maniscalco

Fresh off the news that he’ll extend his Wynn Las Vegas residency into 2024, actor and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Encore Theater to share jokes that draw upon his Italian heritage and family life. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

10/6-14

Jackson Browne

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, crooner Jackson Browne will share his timeless hits during this limited five-night residency. 8PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

10/7

The Event by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Join NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in raising funds for underprivileged youth during this star-studded fundraiser featuring dinner and a show. Expect performances by Dan + Shay, Anderson .Paak, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Ray Romano. 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, shaqfoundation.org/the-event

See P!NK at Allegiant Stadium Oct. 7. PHOTO COURTESY OF LIVE NATION

10/7

P!NK

“Raise Your Glass” because P!NK is back with her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour featuring appearances by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. 6:30PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

The Shriners Children's Open returns to TPC Summerlin Oct. 9 to 15. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

10/9-15

Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open brings the PGA Tour’s FedExCup to TPC Summerlin during a weeklong charity tournament that’s celebrating 40 years in Las Vegas. Defending champion Tom Kim will return to the fairway alongside other beloved pros. TPC Summerlin, shrinerschildrensopen.com

10/10-15

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Catch this smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

10/11-21

Lionel Richie

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie is back at Encore Theater with a brand-new show titled King of Hearts. Sing along to chart-toppers “Hello,” “All Night Long” and more. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

10/11-28

Usher

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Usher continues his Las Vegas residency this fall at Park MGM. Sing along to hits ranging from 1997’s “You Make Me Wanna…” to 2023’s “Boyfriend.” 9PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com

See why Babyface has racked up 12 Grammy Awards Oct. 13 at Pearl Concert Theater. PHOTO BY P MUSIC GROUP

10/13

Babyface

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface will bring his sultry vocals to Pearl Concert Theater for one night only. 8PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

NASCAR professionals return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the annual South Point 400 on Oct. 14 and 15. PHOTO COURTESY OF LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

10/14-15

South Point 400

Start your engines—this year’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series returns to Sin City for a jam-packed weekend. Drivers put the pedal to the metal, showing off sweet rides and driving excellence as spectators camp out, party and enjoy high-octane racing throughout the weekend. Las Vegas Motor Speedway, southpoint400.com; lvms.com

10/20-28

Billy Idol

Joined onstage by his guitarist and co-songwriter Steve Stevens, whom he’s collaborated with since 1981, Billy Idol returns to The Chelsea stage for five stellar performances. 8:30PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

10/20-11/4

Earth, Wind & Fire

While the performance may not take place on the 21st night in September, the iconic Earth, Wind & Fire will radiate good vibes at The Venetian Theatre with performances through early November. 8:30PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

10/21

The Magic of Discovery: Galactic Gala

Reach for the stars during this annual fundraising event that supports Discovery Children’s Museum’s programming and exhibitions. Late advocates Dr. Joe and Joan Lapan will be honored. 6PM, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, discoverykidslv.org

10/21

Symphonic Spectacular

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will kick off its 25th season with this delightful evening of music featuring violinist Boxianzi Ling and conductor Donato Cabrera, who is toasting his 10th year with the symphony. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, lvphil.org; thesmithcenter.com

10/22

Making Strides of Las Vegas

Think pink during this three- to five-mile walk that raises funds for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer research efforts. 7AM, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, cancer.org

10/27

Jonas Brothers

Join Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas for The Tour, a career-reflecting show featuring hits from all five of the band’s beloved albums. 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.com

10/28

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: Halloween Hootenanny!

Join the gruesome twosome for the self-proclaimed “greatest blood-show on earth” during this exclusive Halloween weekend performance. Rockin’ music and spine-tingling scares await. 8PM, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com

10/28

SZA

Don’t miss the chance to experience SZA’s Sin City show filled with her unique blend of R&B and alternative music this October. Whether “Kill Bill” or “Snooze” are your anthems, SZA promises a night to remember. 8PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

10/28

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Support those affected by Alzheimer’s disease during this annual fundraising event, where participants of all ages are welcome. 8:30AM, Las Vegas Ballpark, alz.org/lasvegaswalk