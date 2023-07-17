By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Eat Cocktails

Ocean Prime sushi roll, hamachi crudo, oysters, crab cake and scallops

Ocean Prime has outstanding dishes and offerings in the Las Vegas upscale dining scene. Indulge in sushi rolls, the establishment's favorited Chilean sea bass and more. Here are the delectable items at Ocean Prime Las Vegas.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly while browsing the menu. Champagne is available, and the berries and bubbles cocktail comes brewing and bubbling with dry ice for a fun and sensory-filled start.

Berries and bubbles cocktail at Ocean Prime Las Vegas

The sushi rolls are great for sharing with friends or family. Enjoy the spicy tuna with shiso and scallions, the dynamite roll with spicy mayo, the ocean roll with tuna salmon and hamachi and additional rolls. The hamachi crudo is fresh, tangy, delicious and served with pickled mango, the ultimate combination of flavor and texture.

Lobster tails and steak at Ocean Prime Las Vegas

Select a prime steak and lobster from the dinner menu for a surf and turf dining experience. Drenched in drawn butter and served with asparagus, the lobster is succulent, and the steaks are tender.

The shellfish tower is another excellent shareable menu item. The service is great, the dishes are memorable, and Ocean Prime has a calm ambiance with neutral colors and designs inspired by where the land meets the sea. Enjoy lunch or dinner indoors or on the outdoor patio with views of The Strip.