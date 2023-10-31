By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Calendar Culture Lifestyle Feature Events Guide Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Entertainment Community Philanthropy Guides

In honor of our annual Giving Issue, this month’s Agenda spotlights charitable fetes, sporting events and more. Save the date!

The 13th annual Grant a Gift Gala returns to the field at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 1. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION

11/1

13th Annual Grant a Gift Gala

Spend a night on the Allegiant Stadium field at the 13th annual Grant a Gift Gala. The evening will feature silent and live auctions and a decadent dinner as funds are raised for the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center. Wear your best floral attire, as this year’s theme is Field of Flowers. 5:30PM, Allegiant Stadium, give.grantagift.com

11/1-30

Month of Memories

Local restaurants, bars and shops will offer exclusive cocktails, dishes and promotions to celebrate Keep Memory Alive’s Month of Memories, an initiative to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. A portion of proceeds from each purchase will help support the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Multiple locations, keepmemoryalive.org/mom

11/2

The Just One Project Big Cup Tournament

Hit the fairway at Revere Golf Club to support The Just One Project’s mission of building a stronger, healthier and more connected community through volunteerism while increasing access to food and services. 11AM, Revere Golf Club, thejustoneproject.org/big-cup-tournament

11/2

Big Smoke Weekend Golf Shoot-Out

Tap N Ash Social Club has teamed up with local education nonprofit CORE for its inaugural golf tournament. Timed to the kickoff of Las Vegas’ Big Smoke Weekend, a gathering for cigar lovers, the event will include lunch on the fairway and a scramble format for teams of four. Proceeds will aid CORE in its mission to uplift underserved students and their families. 8AM, Desert Pines Golf Club, corewecan.org

11/3

Today for Tomorrow 2023

Join Communities in Schools of Nevada and its honorary co-chairs Elaine Wynn and Sandra Douglass Morgan as they recognize the Las Vegas Aces and team president president Nikki Fargas during this 13th annual fundraiser. Themed Lace Up for the Future, the event invites guests to celebrate sneakerhead culture through their attire. 6PM, KAOS at Palms Casino Resort, cisnevada.org



Stroll through Tivoli Village with fellow advocates at the Las Vegas Heart Walk on Nov. 4. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

11/4

2023 Las Vegas Heart Walk

Put some pep in your step during the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk. With nearly 100 years of unwavering commitment to the future of cardiovascular health, the event will support the organization’s mission to provide CPR training, medical advancements and equitable health. 8:30AM, Tivoli Village, lasvegasheartwalk.org

11/4

Construction vs. Cancer Las Vegas 2023

Crush cancer at the American Cancer Society’s Construction vs. Cancer fundraising event, where guests can explore construction equipment in a festive setting. Proceeds support the organization’s childhood cancer prevention efforts, including research, education and advocacy. 10AM, Silverton Casino Lodge, constructionvscancer.org

11/9

Camelot at the Magical Forest

An enchanted evening awaits as Camelot at the Magical Forest returns to honor the PENTA Building Group while raising funds to continue Opportunity Village’s mission of serving Southern Nevadans with intellectual disabilities. The black-tie optional affair will feature dinner, cocktails, live music and an auction. 6PM, The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village’s Oakey Campus, opportunityvillage.org

11/11

29th Annual Profiles of Courage

Support the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NVCCF) and its mission to aid families affected by a life-threatening diagnosis during this annual pre-holiday affair. As NVCCF’s largest fundraiser, the Profiles of Courage Gala invites patrons to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and silent and live auctions as funds are raised for more than 40 programs and services. 5PM, Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, nvccf.org

11/15

One Night for One Drop 2023

Anticipate an electric evening of dining, dancing, live musical performances, a world-class auction and a specially curated wine tasting at this year’s One Night for One Drop. Join honorary chairman and Formula 1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart as funds are raised to provide sustainable access to safe water for millions of people in communities facing extreme barriers. 5:30PM, Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, onedrop.org



Prepare for the holiday season at the annual Festival of Trees and Lights on Nov. 26. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

11/26

Festival of Trees and Lights Presents A Season of Love

Feel the holiday spirit at the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada’s 35th annual fundraising event. Attendees are encouraged to bid on beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, menorahs and exquisite gifts, all while making a difference in the lives of individuals living with Down syndrome. 5:30PM, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, dsosn.org