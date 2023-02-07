By: Danica Serena Stockton and Sophie Robinson By: Danica Serena Stockton and Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine People Parties Events Past Events Celebrity Entertainment Music News and Features

Roddy Ricch on stage at Drai's Nightclub

The Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium hosted the 2023 Pro-Bowl weekend on Sunday, February 5 for the first time. Hit rappers 2 Chainz, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch took over the Drai's Nightclub stage in a series of performances for a crowd of A-listers throughout the weekend. The energy was high as a star-studded cast of NFL players and musicians partied at the exclusive rooftop hotspot.

See Also: Las Vegas Super Bowl Parties Guide For The Ultimate Game Day 2023

Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub is a hub for celebrities, athletes and musicians alike with their Drai’s LIVE concert series, presenting crowds with an elite set of full-length performances from today’s most culturally relevant hip-hop artists. The event attracted an abundance of NFL pros and top athletes to the city. Amidst the big game, three all-star performances brought unbeatable celebrations to the venue.

Roddy Ricch performing in style at Drai's Nightclub

Kicking off the weekend on Friday February 3, Roddy Ricch packed a punch with his iconic hit songs “The Box,” “Rockstar” and “Ballin.” The rapper has received widespread acclaim through his quick rise to fame, sporting Grammy, BET and Billboard Awards among others for his sonically fresh records.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers at Drai's Nightclub

Speaking of “Ballin,” the weekend guest list was composed of a compelling NFL-player lineup including members of the Bengals including B.J. Hill and Joe Burrow, the 49-ers including Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuels, the Cowboys, the Ravens, the Jaguars, the Bills, the Dolphins and the Seahawks. Also in attendance were famed boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Pro Bowl halftime-headliner duo Rae Strummund.

Floyd Mayweather professional boxing legend

The celebrations continued on Saturday February 4 with a featured performance from legendary rapper 2 Chainz. Delivering a set of bangers to the crowd, 2 Chainz showcased his multi-platinum discography including hits “Big Bank,” “Different,” “Birthday” and “2 Step.”

2 Chainz performance at Drai's Nightclub

Closing out the weekend on Sunday February 5, Lil Baby carried out a highly-anticipated performance. The RIAA Diamond-certified figure capped off the impressive string of sets with hits “Drip Too Hard,” “My Dawg” and “Yes Indeed.” The rapper’s signature snappy melodies and explosive Grammy-nominated lyricism set the mood amongst the Vegas Strip skyline and LED-lit ambience.

Lil Baby connects with Drai's Nightclub audience.

Drai’s Nightclub is centrally located 11-stories up on the rooftop of The Cromwell on the corner of Flamingo Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard. The multi-level oasis offers 30,000 square feet of luxurious excitement and almost guaranteed celebrity sightings. The destination for musical immersion boasts a premiere array of artist performances with past shows including the likes of Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Mane.

See Also: The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges

The games continue this upcoming weekend with a kickoff on Friday from megastar BIA, known for “Whole Lotta Money,” among others. On Saturday, catch DaBaby’s stage takeover. Get in on the action with Drai’s Nightclub VIP table reservations and review the music artist lineup here.