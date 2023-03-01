By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Home & Real Estate Food & Drink Feature Entertainment Community

Las Vegas has an array of areas to shop, dine and gather with friends and family. Ample spas, restaurants and activities make Las Vegas and surrounding areas quite the spot to play, stay and live. Here is a guide to prominent neighborhoods in Las Vegas and associated areas along with what each has to offer.

Henderson's Seven Hills and Green Valley Ranch

Henderson is located just southeast of Las Vegas and is the second largest city, following the Las Vegas population of 634,786, in Nevada with a population of 311,250 according to Nevada Demographics by Cubit. Some of the most prominent neighborhoods in Henderson include Green Valley Ranch, Anthem, Seven Hills and MacDonald Ranch. Cultural attractions. and family activities in the area include Henderson Symphony Orchestra, Henderson Heritage Park, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson Fine Arts Center and The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino.

Paradise and The Strip

Paradise and The Strip area is the main spot that most non-residents think of when Las Vegas comes to mind. The Strip is located within Paradise of Clark County and is home to the most glamorous dining, gaming and entertainment. Michelin-star restaurants, high-end shopping, five-star hotels, internationally known nightclubs and dayclubs as well as high limit tables and gaming opportunities.

Southwest

Southwest Las Vegas is a newly developed area that continues to broaden the city of Las Vegas towards the mountains. With hiking trails at Mountain's Edge and the freshly erected UnCommons multi-use commercial center which is the home of DraftKings new headquarters offices, eateries, cafes, shops like Speakeasy Candle Co. and more, the Southwest has diverse activities and attractions. Durango Casino & Resort is set to open in fall 2023 to bring more to the Southwest community.

Summerlin

The master-planned neighborhood of Summerlin in the valley of Las Vegas is one of the most desirable areas to live in Southern Nevada. The area has ample guard-gated luxury housing options, top-tier schools and ample recreational activities and entertainment like hiking trails, baseball games at the Las Vegas Ballpark, shopping at Downtown Summerlin, golfing at TPC and more. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa offers gaming options, cocktail lounges and more.