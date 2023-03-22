By: Danica Serena Stockton & Sophie Robinson By: Danica Serena Stockton & Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Events photos Entertainment Music

Allegiant Stadium Illenium performance

Las Vegas has some of the best theaters for music and entertainment experiences. AEG Presents continues to create next level audience experiences with performances by Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Elton John, and many other greats as the brand celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas on March 25.

See Also: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Inside Look At The Opening Act Beabadoobee

The company exlusively books shows for Resorts World Theatre, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas while periodically booking at other venues. Here is a closer look at some of the standout spaces for music and entertainment in Las Vegas.

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

3333 Al Davis Way | Website

The Rolling Stones set a record $12.8 million in ticket sales here while Illenium is remembered for their featured three-set trilogy show. Currently Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders and music tours including Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. This stadium is an epicenter of local culture with countless food and beverage options to enjoy.

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website

AEG Presents organized Celine Dion’s long and memorable run on this stage. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has hosted over 10.3 Million fans over the sixteen years. Since 2005 this famous stage has been awarded "Top Live Entertainment Venue Worldwide" by Billboard and has racked up over $1.4 Billion in ticket revenue.

DOLBY LIVE

Dolby Live at Park MGM exterior

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website

Dolby Live is an intimate yet prominent indoor amphitheater located at the Park MGM casino hotel. AEG Presents has brought Cher’s extended production to this stage. This swanky venue features terrace views of the sparkling Strip skyline and the Park, seven bars and premium bottle service availability.

ENCORE THEATER





Comedian Jim Gaffigan at Encore Theater

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas matches the grandeur feel of the Wynn while offering an array of comedic acts, musical displays and entertaining productions. This location was crowned the highest-grossing theater with a capacity of under three-thousand in 2022 by Billboard. This achievement is largely attributed to the ongoing performances from musician Lionel Richie, comedian Jim Gaffigan and Sebastian Maniscalco. Visitors can catch extended runs of these performances as well as the upcoming show “Awakening,” comedic showings from Jay Leno and John Mulaney.

See Also: The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

MGM Grand Garden Arena filled to the brim

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website

From boxing to award shows and Grammy award winning musical spectacles, MGM Grand Garden Arena puts on quite a show. Seating as many as fourteen-thousand, AEG Presents has booked shows at this landmark including Paul Simon and Carrie Underwood.

RESORTS WORLD THEATRE





Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website

A new hub in Las Vegas, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas mixes luxury and technological innovation for state-of-the-art viewings and sounds. Ideal for those seeking a more intimate setting, this space was named top venue for a capacity of five-thousand or less by Billboard in 2022 and includes special access bars, private lounges and a host of exciting amenities. The current lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kevin Hart and Katy Perry.

THE THEATER AT VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS





Journey at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4455 Paradise Rd. | Website

Known originally as The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, AEG Presents renovated and reopened The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in place of The Joint. This flashy theater has welcomed a plethora of headline-making historic performances including Santana’s shows as the first-ever rock ‘n’ roll residency in Las Vegas, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe. This theater has successfully maintained its rocker feel and high-energy setting.

T-MOBILE ARENA

External shot of T-Mobile Arena

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South | Website

AEG Presents and MGM Resorts partnered together to bring to life this massive twenty-thousand seat arena featuring an upper-deck nightclub, two private clubs and club seating. Guns N’ Roses reunited back on the stage here in 2016 and currently hosts an assorted lineup of sports and music shows such as Stevie Nicks’ upcoming performance. T-Mobile Arena offers exclusive VIP experiences such as Hyde Lounge, the Avion Tequila Terrace and the Stella Artois Lounge.

See Also: Easter Brunch In Las Vegas

Las Vegas venues have something for everyone from musical extravaganzas, showstopper performances from today's hottest headliners and comedic acts. For 20 years, AEG Presents has brought audiences peak entertainment experiences for unforgettable memories, solidifying their presence in the city. These nine spots are must-visits for live entertainment lovers in Las Vegas.