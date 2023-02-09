Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine People Events Entertainment Music

Chris Botti performs.

Las Vegas welcomes musical mastermind and renowned performer Chris Botti to return this June for a highly anticipated performance of his critically-acclaimed works. Blending jazz with pop sensibilities, the creative genius will bring his accomplished resume of music and uniquely expressive flair to the Green Valley Ranch Resort stage. American trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has come to hold a significant place within the contemporary jazz-pop instrumental scene.

With a career than spans 30 plus years, Botti is known for his heavily-praised albums When I Fall In Love (2004), To Love Again: The Duets (2005), Italia (2007), his CD/DVD Chris Botti in Boston (2009) and most recently Impressions (2012). With a traditional old-school approach yet a modern perspective, Botti’s music flaunts an impressive melodic craftsmanship. The skillful artist translates his vibrant imagination into emotionally-moving sonic landscapes which have garnered multiple platinum, gold and Grammy Awards.

Having collaborated with a myriad of top-name artists including Sting, Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Barabara Streisand, John Mayer, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Michael Bublé among others, Botti’s work transcends genre limitations. Embracing this versatility, Botti’s work is deeply expressive and maintains a soulful voice through the years. As the largest-selling American instrumental artist, Botti has a long-lived partnership with PBS, four #1 jazz albums and has sold more than 4 million albums amidst his worldwide tours.

Botti’s suave sophistication captivates audiences effortlessly, making his upcoming Summer’s performance in Las Vegas one to watch. Botti is a figure with somewhat of a mysterious edge. He has cultivated a sizable following and fascinating image as the only Jazz musician to appear at the QVC and Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and even on The Young and the Restless.

His discography has a timeless simplicity and smooth romanticism, inspired by the likes of Peter Gabriel and Miles Davis before him. Bringing listeners through the streets of Italy to the art rock fronts of NYC, his albums are a journey through different eras of jazz. Botti’s mesmeric symphonies are brought to life through his riveting stage presence.

From the Sydney Opera House, to Carnegie Hall– Chris Botti now takes on Las Vegas. On Friday, June 2, 2023, Botti is to headline the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. The award winning Green Valley features an array of luxurious amenities and accommodations within a Mediterranean inspired oasis setting.

This expansive retreat includes a 10-screen movie theater, 30,000-square-foot resort spa and salon, and a plethora of fine dining options including Tide’s Oyster Bar, Hank’s Fine Steaks and Bottiglia Italian restaurant. This performance presents an opportunity to treat loved ones, family or yourself to a sure-to-be memorable performance at the Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets are currently available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.