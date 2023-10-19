By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events Art Entertainment Community Creators

Interior of Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum

University of Nevada Las Vegas Master and Doctorate students of the creative writing program, respond to visual artworks through poetry for "Vegas and Verse" at The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, located in North Las Vegas at 5850 Park St. N. Witness the work of refined talent through Oct. 29 with the collaboration of Black Mountain Institute's writers and storytellers in tandem with The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum.

The mix of poetry with other creative mediums expands the conversation of fine art pieces. The poems are on display alongside the paintings and sculptures. Locals, students and visitors alike are encouraged to experience “Vegas and Verse.”

"Summer Lightning" painting with "Sun Fried Tomatoes" poem

The associate program director for the Black Mountain Institute, Charlotte Wyatt, expresses, “BMI is so glad to provide this unique opportunity to UNLV students to engage with a local cultural touchstone." Wyatt continues, “We’re equally excited for Las Vegans to see the exhibition, especially those looking to connect with poetry or to experience Rita Deanin Abbey’s remarkable legacy set off against new work (and vice versa)!”

Interior of Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum executive director, Laura Saunders, shares further insight, “Rita loved poetry and even wrote and published her own poems, so this exhibition is a beautiful way to keep her admiration of poetry alive through the brilliance and creativity of these students.”

The various artistic works from Deanin include sculptures, landscapes and stained-glass windows to abstract expressionist paintings, murals and more. The 10,500-square-foot space is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.