Members of U2 Adam Clayton, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr, and The Edge at The 45th Kennedy Center Honors

The Las Vegas MSG Sphere at The Venetian announced the very first performance to be held at the entertainment arena during the Super Bowl LVII. U2 performs live at MSG Sphere at The Venetian this upcoming fall and registration is open for tickets through Live Nation.

The entertainment arena seats roughly 17,500 with a capacity upwards of 20,000 guests. The venue is designed for various events and experiences including concert residencies, marquee events and product launches. With an LED screen of the highest resolution in the world, the exterior screen or exosphere is immense and totally programmable to display visual content in a larger-than-life manner.

Sphere Immersive Sound is the audio system by MSG Entertainment that has speakers by the thousands of beamforming technology which targets crystal-clear audio consistently to each seat. The multi-sensory venue completes experiences with features that play into all of the senses including immersive seating, temperature and climate changes and scented choices that lean into experiential storytelling for an all-encompassing experience for guests and performers alike.

Madison Square Garden boasts, "The world's most famous arena" and Radio CIty Music Hall is described as, "A historic venue of unmatched elegance." With additional venues like The Chicago Theatre and Beacon Theatre, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has built a lasting reputation for creating grand entertainment spaces that stand the test of time and ultimately make history and direct the future of arena spaces. MSG Sphere at The Venetian is expected to follow suit and further push boundaries in the entertainment venue space.

The global rock sensation U2 seems quite fitting to break in such a highly anticipated arena. Having established their image and brand as music for the world, the philanthropic band has performed to raise awareness and funds for disaster relief, poverty and famine across the globe as well has stayed involved in charities like Live 8 for decades.

Join in on a historic event for music and follow the details and updates regarding tickets and times for the highly-anticipated first performance at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian by U2. Fall 2023 has been confirmed as the relative opening of the mega arena in Las Vegas.