Las Vegas Speedway hosts the second FuelFest on October 6 and 7 with special guest Cody Walker, brother to the late Paul Walker. Browse the car show and exhibit before drifting in one and riding along with professional drivers.

Get a rush of adrenaline with all of the blood-pumping activities at FuelFest, including live music performances on the Yokohama festival stage and monster truck shows. Nosh on craft food, enjoy beverages and observe art displays at the motorsports event.

The Taste of Tokyo showcase area in the center of the exhibit is a new addition to FuelFest this year. Explore the festival grounds and peruse the rows of souped-up street cars and racecars.

Upgrade to the VIP experience, which includes photo opportunities with Cody Walker, access to the exclusive lounge, pit and viewing box, the option to walk the red carpet and gifts to commemorate the event. Purchase tickets for FuelFest at Las Vegas Speedway here.