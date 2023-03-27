Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Style & Beauty Events Trends Style Celebrity fashion Shop City Life

In honor of March Madness, Las Vegas locals, sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts are invited to a limited edition pop-up event that showcases exceptionally rare and curated selections of sneakers such as the Drake x Air Jordan 16’s. With A-list clients including Justin Beiber, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wu-Tang Clan, Jaden Smith and Drake himself, international streetwear brand Culture Kings, in collaboration with sneaker investment platform Rares, presents “Air,” on March 26 through March 31.

This exclusive event in partnership with Rares showcases historic grailed kicks with luxurious valuations up to $25,000. Displayed pairs include Air Jordan 3 & 8 Kobe Player’s Edition, Jordan 11 x Drake “Friends and Family,” Air Jordan x Drake: Jordan 4, 8, & 16 and “The Color Pack” Air Jordan 1’s (Chicago OG, Patent Bred, UNC and Grey + Metallic Blue). The pop-up also includes an exclusive giveaway.

Culture Kings is a retail hotspot and premier brand that has established a global presence in the fashion world combining sports, art, fashion and music interests. The brand is known for attracting a hub of high-profile names including musicians, athletes and sportswear idols, additionally hosting meet-and-greets and in-store appearances from these icons.

Culture Kings is open to the public with a US flagship location at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Culture Kings offers an immersive shopping experience with a state of the art 12,000-square-foot space which includes a recording studio, live DJ performances, a slushy bar, arcade machines with holy grail prizes, a half basketball court and a secret room containing today’s most sought-after fashion finds.

Rares is an innovative investment platform that allows anyone to own and invest in shares of the world’s rarest shoes. Ideal for those interested in tapping into the sneaker market, Rares creates an intersection of accessibility, cultural significance and fashion.

“Air,” invites guests to the heart of the Strip at the luxurious and acclaimed Caesars Palace Las Vegas for this unique event. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace offer a plethora of restaurants and the hottest designer brand names in fashion including Burberry, Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Gucci among many more. Visitors can expect an opulent experience of stylish activities and amenities to enjoy.

The event runs through March 31 from 3 to 5pm. For more information, visit Culture Kings Las Vegas.