By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Calendar, Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, List - Entertainment, Music, City Life, sports, Guides, Ladies Night Out,

From concerts to comedy shows, here are the events to put on your calendar this March.

The iconic Madonna will bring her Celebration Tour to T-Mobile Arena March 1 and 2. PHOTO BY RICARDO GOMES

3/1

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band will serenade Sin City fans for one night only with the band’s famed rock, jazz and folk tunes, including “Crash Into Me” and “Crush.” 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com

3/1-2

MADONNA

During this stop on her Celebration Tour, the worldrenowned Queen of Pop will claim her throne for two nights in Las Vegas. Starting March off on the right foot, this 79-date tour will include prized tunes like “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.” 8:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

3/2

RUGBY LEAGUE IN LAS VEGAS

In the first of 10 Las Vegas games, Australia’s National Rugby League will make history during this double-header that marks the NRL’s first-ever competitive match in the United States. Expect big hits, spectacular plays and end-to-end action. 6:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium,nrl.com/vegas



Cheer on the National Rugby League at Allegiant Stadium on March 2. PHOTO BY GRANT TROUVILLE/NRL

3/3

THE NETFLIX SLAM: RAFAEL NADAL VS. CARLOS ALCARAZ

In this exciting matchup, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will go head-to-head against the world’s No. 2 player, Carlos Alcaraz. Elevate the experience with VIP access, food and beverage credits, exclusive merchandise and more. Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, mandalaybay.com



See Rafael Nadal take on Carlos Alcaraz in The Netflix Slam on March 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

3/6-16

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood continues another anticipated run of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. Expect to hear Underwood’s greatest hits, from 2005’s “Before He Cheats” to 2023’s “Denim and Rhinestones.” 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

3/8

TAG GLOBAL SPIRITS AWARDS PINK TIE PARTY

Back for a third year, the TAG Global Spirits Awards will present its Pink Tie Party, a night of spirits, light bites, live entertainment and dancing benefiting the Helen David Relief Fund. 7 p.m., Moon & View at Palms Casino Resort, tagspiritsawards.com

3/8

NICKI MINAJ

Taking the world by storm with her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Grammy-nominated artist Nicki Minaj will paint Sin City pink this March. Barbz, unite! 8 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobileareana.com

3/8-9

BRETT GOLDSTEIN

Two-time Emmy-winning actor and comedian Brett Goldstein—star of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso—embarks on the second leg of his Second Best Night of Your Life Tour. Two nights at The Chelsea will feature laugh-out-loud anecdotes from Goldstein’s hysterical experiences. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

3/8-16

KYLIE MINOGUE

Australia’s bestselling female artist is gracing the stage at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit, where her setlist includes 19 fan-favorite tunes performed during this theatrical debut residency. 9:30 p.m., Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, voltairelv.com

3/10

A GOLDEN KNIGHT

Support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation during this elegant gala featuring gourmet cuisine, live entertainment and plenty of face-to-face time with Stanley Cup-winning players and coaches. Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, nhl.com/goldenknights/community/gala

3/13-16

PAC 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

It will be nothing but net at T-Mobile Arena when the top teams from the PAC 12 go head-to-head during this exciting college basketball event. T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

3/15-16

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Actor and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Encore Theater to share jokes about his Italian heritage and family life. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

3/16

JOURNEY WITH TOTO

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey will celebrate their 50th anniversary in Sin City for one night only. Expect chart-topping hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It” with special guest band Toto. 7:30 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, mandalaybay.com

3/16

TWICE

World-renowned K-pop group Twice will present an electric performance filled with chart-topping hits, energetic choreography and stunning visuals on their Ready To Be Once More Tour. Fellow K-pop girl group VCHA will open the show. 6:40 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

3/16

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: PROHIBITION

Step into the vibrant nightlife of the 1920s as the Las Vegas Philharmonic presents a blend of musical styles, from cabaret to theatrical arrangements by Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik. The performance will also feature an exclusive exhibition of artifacts from the Prohibition era curated by The Mob Museum. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, lvphil.org

3/20-23

NATE BARGATZE

Laughter is in the air in Sin City as the hysterical Nate Bargatze continues his Be Funny Tour, bringing the crowd to tears with quips that feature his amusing experiences. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

3/20-4/6

MIRANDA LAMBERT

It’s the last rodeo for country superstar Miranda Lambert, who is bringing her Las Vegas residency to a close with nine final performances. Don’t miss this run, where $1 of every ticket purchased benefits Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation. 8 p.m., Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, ticketmaster.com/mirandainvegas



Miranda Lambert will close out her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with nine final shows between March 20 and April 6. PHOTO BY ROBERT ASCROFT FOR FOUR.ELEVEN AGENCY

3/22

DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE!

Admire fan-favorite ballroom professionals and the stars they’ve mentored, including special guest Harry Jowsey, during this anticipated stop on the Emmy-winning show’s 2024 tour. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

3/22

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND

Making a triumphant return to the Entertainment Capital of the World after 20 years, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will get guests on their feet with chart-toppers like “Thunder Road” and “Born in the U.S.A.” 7:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

3/22-4/6

FOREIGNER

In their exclusive eight-show headlining residency, Foreigner celebrates over four decades of signature rock hits with their devoted Las Vegas audience. The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

3/23

THE ISLEY BROTHERS

With a career spanning over six decades, get ready to scream and “Shout” as rock and R&B band The Isley Brothers entertain fans with influential and inspiring chart-toppers. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

3/26

TEDDY SWIMS

With his recent rise to fame, Teddy Swims is making a splash in Las Vegas with his soulful vocals and infectious pop and rock melodies. 7:30 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

3/26-31

FUNNY GIRL

Follow the beloved Fanny Brice and her dreams of stardom during this Broadway favorite featuring an updated book by Harvey Fierstein and the iconic score you know and love by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Funny Girl will dance onto The Smith Center stage March 26 to 31. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY/MURPHYMADE

3/27-30

DAVID BLAINE

Magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine returns to Encore Theater to dazzle fans with his record-breaking feats of endurance and strength. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

3/29-30

BRIAN REGAN

The star of Netflix’s Brian Regan: On The Rocks will bring his sharp wit to The Venetian for two back-to-back nights. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

3/30

RAIDERS FOUNDATION SILVER & BLACK GALA

This inaugural gala promises to be a night to remember as players, coaches and alums gather for a good cause. Dinner, live entertainment and special guests will raise support for mental health awareness and programs. 6 p.m., Cristal Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas, raiders.com/gala