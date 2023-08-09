By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Feature Shop Community Home Feature

Step inside the stunning mountainside estate at 14 Magic Stone Lane in The Ridges, listed by Is Luxury. The six-bedroom and 10-bathroom property boasts a plethora of amenities and perks, including a pickleball court, indoor basketball court, 12-car garage, sunrise and sunset views, wet and hot saunas and more.





The genuinely all-inclusive property in The Ridges has everything needed on-site for a quiet and private lifestyle or for hosting extravagant events with 12,658 square feet to accommodate a lengthy guest list. A salon, indoor gym and more make this home a one-stop spot for exclusive living. Bring service providers like hair stylists and masseuses to you for the ability to remain home as often as desired.

See Also: Summer Heat Rises, Cool Down With These Activities

With Summerlin shops, grocers, parks and trails nearby, the location is ideal for privacy with a sense of community all-in-one. Integrate with the surrounding areas and retreat to the expansive grounds of 14 Magic Stone Lane to entertain at home or unwind and spend quality time in peace.

Modern minimalism defines the design of this home with angular clean lines, neutral colors, natural stone and multiple transparent features, including floor-to-ceiling windows. Natural light floods the interiors, and retractable glass walls contribute to a seamless indoor-to-outdoor living experience.

High-quality materials perpetuate throughout the home, from quartz waterfall kitchen islands and counters to natural stone shower slabs with eye-catching veining and markings. The kitchen accommodates hired staff and catering services with a chef's counter and sink, a kitchen counter and sink and a separate butler's kitchen.

Relax in the deep stand-alone soaking tub and enjoy steam anytime in the privacy of the spa salon area upstairs. Style outfits and display a dreamy wardrobe in the extensive primary closet fit for royalty.

Host friends and family with ample opportunities for fun with an outdoor pickleball court, indoor basketball court, pool, hot tub and more. Seamless fire features and gathering areas in the backyard are ideal for outdoor events, parties and family time.

Explore the grand all-inclusive mountainside property at 14 Magic Stone Lane by contacting Is Luxury for more details.