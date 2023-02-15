By: Sophie Robinson By: Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Events Entertainment Restaurants Music

Vic's Las Vegas main dining and performance room

This February, Las Vegas’ Symphony Park welcomes the new, elegantly chic jazz club and fine dining restaurant Vic’s. Combining entertainment with sophisticated cuisine, Vic’s is establishing itself as an intimate hub for music-lovers by presenting performances from a host of renowned jazz artists.

Socialize, sip and enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine over the ballads of notable and highly acclaimed musicians from around the world. Vic’s offers a spacious dining and live music room as well as a glass enclosed bar, 14-seat private dining room, two outdoor patios, separate gaming bar and an adjacent lounge. A modern and contemporary atmosphere for guests is complete with the pristine sounds of jazz.

A perfect spot for a romantic evening, outing with friends or to meet others over the melodic tunes, Vic’s is an imaginative hotspot in Downtown Las Vegas. Vic’s has a classy and nostalgic feel with plush seating options, swanky green velvet curtains and a retro-Vegas decorative concept.

Vic's Las Vegas stage view from the bar

“Vic’s pays homage to my family’s legacy in Las Vegas,” says Chris Lowden, CEO of Porchlight Hospitality and son of musician Paul Lowden Sr., who is also the former owner of the Sahara, Santa Fe, Pioneer and Hacienda casinos. “So many Jazz greats are friends of my father and they are excited to come and play here knowing we built this room for musicians.”

Vic’s is to host a line-up of talented appearances including selections from the award-winning Las Vegas Academy jazz program. The architectural layout of Vic’s showcases the central stage with intelligent sound-design so audience members can enjoy the music across the 8,560-square-foot venue. To set the stage for what’s to come, drumming legend and jazz vibraphonist Chuck Redd leads a quartet on February 17 and 18.

These featured musical showcases are best enjoyed in accompaniment with the curated and culturally immersive menu offerings from Chef Miguel Magana. Open for lunch and dinner, the Vic’s Las Vegas dining experience incorporates American favorites and essential Italian classic dishes with selectively diverse flavor profiles. Enjoy flatbreads, sandwiches, meats, seafood and decadent pastas. Appetizers include the crispy eggplant with marinated Castelvetrano olives, the Noble Pig signature sandwich and wine options. The Evening menu presents a taste of Italy with highlights include shrimp fra diavolo, veal milanese, chicken parmesan and porchetta pomodoro.

“At Vic’s, we plan to offer refined, yet unpretentious dining with great live music in an intimate and thoughtful setting,” said Paul Lowden IV, the vice president of Porchlight Hospitality. “Whether coming in before or after a show at The Smith Center, or just to enjoy some cocktails, guests will get a taste of that old Vegas feel.” Vic’s has officially opened at 355 Promenade Place and is hard to miss with the neon 20-foot tall replica of the 'Vegas Vic' greeting guests over the entryway.

