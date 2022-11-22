By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink People Parties Events Past Events Drink Celebrity Awards Entertainment Community Music web-og

Chef Lorena Garcia

Las Vegas is home to the Latin Grammys and Chef Lorena Garcia hosts an upscale dinner party in partnership with Rémy Martin each year for her closest friends within the latin music industry. This year Garcia's event Sabor de Sobremesa included CEO of Saban Music Group Gustavo Lopez and was located at her restaurant Chica Las Vegas located inside of The Venetian Las Vegas on the night of the Latin Grammys, November 17.

The Rémy uptown cocktail

The evening began with flutes of champagne and short glasses of Rémy Martin sangria for guests to sip while listening to the DJ play. Chef Lorena Garcia mingled with her guests, took photos with friends and then took over the DJ booth to give a speech.

Chef Lorena Garcia and editor Danica Stockton

Garcia expressed to her guests from the DJ booth, "I want you to enjoy tonight the beautiful menu that I have prepared for this exclusively for this wonderful night.” She continued, “Sobremesa is the beautiful connection that we have in the Latin culture that actually ties so much to the music to the biggest night in Latin music tonight which we are celebrating the Latin Grammys." Lopez followed Garcia’s words with his comments of gratitude to those he has worked with in the music industry and his appreciation for Latin culture as a whole.

CEO of Saban Music Group Gustavo Lopez

Chef Garcia then prompted guests to find their seats in the dining room which was decorated with fresh flowers, name cards for each guest, tailored menus to the special meal of the night and polaroid cameras scattered about the dining tables for guests to take photos with. Notable guests in attendance of the exclusive and intimate dining experience included pop singer Manu Manzo and R&B singer Jean Rodriguez and his Coast City duo counterpart Danny Flores.

Coast City music artists duo

The intimate dinner included savory and sweet Latin American-inspired dishes like Wagyu quesa-birria empanadas, arepas, Peruvian ceviche, cauliflower and additional savory main dishes, each introduced to the exclusive group of diners by Garcia herself. During dinner Rémy Martin specialty cocktails were served including the fruity and baking spice-forward tercet tropical and the citrust, sweet and sour Rémy uptown. To finish the meal, the toffee-flavored, creamy and silky Rémy coquito was served alongside the tres leches dessert.

Tres leches dessert

Deep-rooted connections were then made following dessert in true Sobremesa fashion, which is the tradition of conversing over the table once dinner has commenced and spending time with the hosts as well as fellow dinner guests following a delicious meal. Rémy Martin and celebrity chef Garcia plan to bring the music industry together again at the next Latin Grammys to honor the hard work of music industry professionals and to foster meaningful connections.