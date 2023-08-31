By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Feature Parties Events Entertainment

Labor Day is one of the most booming holiday weekends for Las Vegas entertainment, dining and nightlife. Here is a list of what to do in Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend.

Attend a Comedy Show

Get tickets to a comedy show in Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend. On September 2, Tom Papa as seen in his most recent Netflix comedy special, What a Day, performs at Encore Theater, and Tom Segura performs live at Cosmopolitan. You may recognize Segura from his several Netflix comedy specials, including the most recently released, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer.

Boat Rentals

Rent a boat with friends or family and explore the waters of Willow Beach or Lakemead. Spend the day swimming, wakeboarding and tubing. Take in the beautiful views on the lake or at the beach this Labor Day weekend.

Lounge by the Pool

Caesars Palace's The Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis is generally a relaxing yet social pool, but during peak holidays like Labor Day, the pool area can be more on the celebratory end of the spectrum and extra fun. Enjoy frozen cocktails poolside while soaking up some sun.

Dance at the Day Club

Get soaked at Tao Beach Club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend and dance to Alesso on September 2 and Fisher on September 3. Join the party at Wet Republic in MGM Grand. Get pumped with Steve Aoki on September 2, and sing and dance along with Nelly for his performance on September 3. Enjoy bottle service, beats and beautiful people at these hot day clubs.

Explore Red Rock Canyon Natural Attraction

Enjoy nature's beauty this Labor Day weekend with the scenic 13-mile drive through Red Rock Canyon. Bicycle through the scenic loop for a more physically challenging yet exhilarating experience. Hike through the mountains or bring a picnic basket and blankets to enjoy on the Calico Basin boardwalk. Reap the health benefits of the outdoors physically and mentally this holiday weekend.

Party at the Nightclub

Dance to the live performances of Bia on September 2 and DJ Pauly D on September 4 at Jewel Nightclub inside Aria Resort & Casino. Check out sets at Hakkasan Nightclub, Omnia Nightclub and more to get moving on the dance floor this holiday weekend.

Shopping

Catch Labor Day sales at the array of luxury designer shopping outlets and opportunities in Las Vegas. Hit The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace for new threads and accessories. Check out The Shops at Crystals and Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in search of a new handbag, designer shoes or shades.