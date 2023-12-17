Las Vegas Jewelers Make The Holiday Season Sparkle

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty Feature giftguide Style & Beauty Feature Features Style style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty fashion Shop

The best gifts come in the smallest packages. Make the holiday season sparkle with offerings from these Las Vegas jewelers.

Sky Diamonds is home to thousands of diamond-clad pieces, including these white gold 3.77-carat pear-shaped diamond earrings. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

SKY DIAMONDS



Make the holiday season soar at Sky Diamonds, a family-owned luxury jewelry store tucked in Town Square Las Vegas. One of the largest jewelry stores in the United States, the jewel box glimmers with a wide variety of fine and custom jewelry from brands including A. Jaffe, CrownRing, Gabriel & Co., Sylvie Jewelry, Jack Kelege and Lashbrook, among others. With operations in Canada, Belgium, Israel, India and Hong Kong, Sky Diamonds prides itself on the breadth of its offerings—including the nation’s largest selection of loose diamonds, allowing you to create one-of-a-kind pieces for you or your loved one this holiday season.

The 41.01-carat Zimmi diamond necklace from Raphael Fine Jewelry; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

RAPHAEL FINE JEWELRY

Led by Raphael Cohen, Las Vegas’ Raphael Fine Jewelry on West Flamingo Road offers jewelry lovers a wide range of original designs gleaming with diamonds in myriad precious metals. While the brand’s Raphael amulets and coins are wildly popular, offering a sleek yet elevated look in a variety of necklaces, its latest collection is its most elevated offering yet. Enter the Zimmi Collection by Ambar Diamonds, an offering featuring diamonds procured in the heart of Sierra Leone. The crown jewel is the 41.01-carat Zimmi diamond necklace, which radiates with dazzling gems ranging in clarity from VVS to VS2 and features graduated stones from 1.75 to 30 points. Shining bright, indeed.