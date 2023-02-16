Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine People Events Celebrity Entertainment Music Adventures

Billy Idol performing at the Rock in Rio Festival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Billy Idol is to perform at the Hoover Dam for the first time ever on April 8 in order to raise awareness for the drought issues affecting the western region of America. The exclusive show is only available to a select 250 guests with two luxurious VIP packages available including accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Strip view suite

The iconic rockstar legend has been on a roll this year having received the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023 and starring in the recent Workday Superbowl commercial. Idol is bringing his live show to a series of headline tour dates this Spring to perform his career-defining classic hits and selections from his recent works. He will also headline the Cruel World Festival with legend Iggy Pop.

See Also: Las Vegas Welcomes U2 As First Performers To Take The Stage Of MSG Sphere At The Venetian

The historical Hoover Dam is located outside Las Vegas on the border of Arizona and Nevada in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River. This performance will be the first concert ever to take place here in the nearly 90 year history of the American landmark. On February 6, Idol shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote that “The North American West is experiencing the worst drought to befall the region in over one thousand years, a crisis that will increasingly affect the day-to-day lives of millions around the world in a myriad of ways.”

The long-term drought plaguing western America has persisted with extreme conditions since its start in 2000, largely due to climate change. Idol continues, “This is a daunting environmental and human challenge that I’m committed to raising awareness of.”

See Also: The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges

The famed rock ‘n’ roll musician invites guests to experience an entire weekend of exciting activities. A spot at the one-day-only show can be secured by purchasing one of two exclusive VIP packages which include two nights of stay at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas boasting incredible views in the heart of the action on the Strip.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas exterior in the heart of the Strip

The luxurious Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas offers sophisticated relaxation with a myriad of amenities such as the grand spa, heavenly pool deck and award-winning gourmet dining experiences including Zen Kitchen and SkyBar. Guests have a choice between the city view deluxe room or superior strip view room, both displaying incredible sights of the sparkling skyline.

Waldorf Astoria city view deluxe suite living room to bedroom view

Day 1 hits off with access to a welcome party at the top floor of the Hard Rock Cafe with cocktails. Day 2 offers luxury coach transportation to the Hoover Dam, the live concert event with complimentary drinks and the aftershow party at Waldorf Astoria. The concert will be filmed for the Vertigo AV series and attendees will have their names included in the credits of the completed film. The super VIP ticket also includes an intimate Sunday morning mimosa Q&A brunch with Idol’s guitarist, Steve Stevens, an early showing of the concert footage and a personalized gift box signed by Idol.

See Also: The Best Couples Massages In Las Vegas 2023

Guests will additionally receive VIP Membership to Vertigo Private Reserve, the exclusive club for event attendees and access to special content and merchandise. “This one-of-a-kind performance under the stars, limited to only 250 fans, will feature special guests – and will be filmed to help illuminate this important issue,” Idol says. Tickets are going fast to this spectacular opportunity for Idol fans and rock lovers alike as Idol puts on an indispensable performance in a magnificent setting.

Read More: Latest Happenings in Las Vegas