Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the 22nd annual holiday drive-through spectacular Glittering Lights. The festive celebration is just days away from a spirited premier.

The holiday season comes to life with 5 million intertwined LED lights illuminating a 2.5-mile course along Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On select December evenings the exciting Santa tram guides attendees through the magic of Glittering Lights.

Local churches, families and groups celebrate the season for giving with unique living nativity scenes sponsored by Sudden Impact Auto Body Shop Las Vegas. Nonprofits and community members are encouraged to join the Glittering Lights team in the fundraising effort through a series of festive opportunities.

The largest light show drive-through in Nevada invites locals to experience the story of Christmas by participating in a living nativity scene. Costumes and props are provided to family, friends and colleagues that choose to embrace the holiday spirit and join Glittering Lights in the marvelous decorative special.

“The living nativity gives churches the opportunity to celebrate and share the true joy this season,” says Glittering Lights event producer, John Bentham. “Guests appreciate and enjoy this optional experience, regardless of their religious beliefs.”

Local philanthropists can sponsor a special Glittering Lights night in support of individual groups. In return, Glittering Lights donates $5 from each carload ticket sale to the sponsored organization. The top performing fundraiser receives a $1,000 donation.

Attend the dazzling array of Christmas lights Sunday through Thursday from 4:45 to 9PM and on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays from 4:45 to 10PM. Glittering Lights celebrates the holidays until January 8, 2023. To host a living nativity scene or sponsor a Glittering Lights night register here.