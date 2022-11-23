Christmas Movie Magic Is Brought To Life in Las Vegas With Hallmark And Hilton Partnership

By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Magazine Events Holiday Movies Entertainment web-og

The Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World and Hallmark offer guests a unique opportunity to live inside a “Countdown to Christmas” Hallmark movie. A specially themed and custom designed suite incorporates festive decor, signature hospitality, glitter, glitz and glam for a cheerful holiday experience in Las Vegas.

“This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests’ stays this holiday season,” says Matt Schuyler, the chief brand officer of Hilton. “Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites.”

The dazzling space decorated by a shimmering photo wall features disco ball wreaths, sparkling presents, a ceiling decked in shiny tinsel, and a grand christmas tree. Beyond the suite, an expansive spa as well as 40 food and beverage locations are available to Hilton guests.

Each suite houses a coveted collection of Hallmark Channel holiday movies. Have a Christmas movie marathon, enjoy popcorn and sip hot cocoa all in the comfort of the festive space.

“Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers,” says Lara Richardson, the chief marketing officer of Hallmark Media. “Staying in these one-of-a-kind suites created in partnership with Hilton and the creative minds behind Hallmark Channel's ‘Countdown to Christmas’ celebration is the perfect gift to share with friends or family this season.”

Reserve the “Countdown to Christmas” holiday suite at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World. Enjoy an exclusive sneak peak of the suite and book a stay online. Explore everything that the Hilton Hotels and Resorts have to offer here.