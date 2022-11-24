By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Events Holiday Shop Community Apple News web-og

Ice skating trail through holiday lights

Resorts World Las Vegas is in the Christmas spirit with Enchant on The Strip holiday village. The Las Vegas Ballpark hosts Enchant Las Vegas adjacent to Downtown Summerlin to spread the holiday cheer across town. “The world’s largest Christmas lights maze and village,” as Enchant describes, includes an ice skating rink, food and beverage offerings, a lounge, holiday shopping and larger-than-life light installations with a 100-foot Christmas tree.

100-foot tall Christmas tree

Each location has a custom design distinct from one another with different experiences at each. Hours of operation, maze experiences, culinary selections and the little elves play place which is only offered at the Las Vegas Ballpark Enchant location.

Discover holiday treasures in the villages’ artisan shops, boutiques and craft stores while sipping on a peppermint mocha hot chocolate. Visit with Santa and find all of his lost deer throughout the maze of lights.

Ice skating rink and village

Glide across the ice in the rink with your friends and family and embrace this winter season with the festivities at Enchant Las Vegas. Complimentary ice skate rentals are available or skaters can bring their own to enjoy the ice skate trails through the lights.

Live entertainment is available during select times on the main stage and inside of the lounges. Peruse the Hallmark Channel Wine Club selection or go for a seasonal cocktail, mocktail or cider.

Holiday lights train

4 million lights brighten up the city with holiday cheer this year with the Enchant villages. Get lost in the fanciful Christmas village, capture photos and make memories with this holiday outing. The Las Vegas Ballpark Enchant experience opens up on November 25 while the Resorts World Enchant on The Strip is currently open with both locations operating through January 1.