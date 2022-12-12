4 Hot New Vegas Happenings Just In Time for the Holiday Season

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Culture Feature

New dining concepts, buzzing boutiques and one fantastical stage production are making the local holiday season merry and bright.

GO, GO, GUCCI

Following the spring opening of its third Las Vegas boutique at The Shops at Crystals, Gucci has added its fourth local address in what may be its most decadent display yet. Housed at The Shops at Wynn, the new two-story boutique is sprawled across more than 13,000 square feet and features the first stateside alfresco shopping experience for the brand. A private outdoor garden comes complete with a lagoon and an Italian antique fountain straight from Rome. Inside, guests will find Gucci offerings that are exclusive to Wynn, including a limited-edition dice game, poker set and stack of cards, all stored in a crocodile-wrapped carrying case. How’s that for upping the ante? Shoppers will also discover Gucci’s full range of offerings, from men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and handbags to luggage, furnishings and beauty products. In the spirit of Las Vegas, an expanded eveningwear collection and sparkling baubles from Gucci’s High Jewelry collection will also be available. Puttin’ on the glitz, indeed. gucci.com; wynnlasvegas.com

THE ITALIAN JOB



The reopened Vetri Cucina at Palms Casino Resort offers guests sky-high views of the Vegas Strip.

The rebirth of the Palms Casino Resort continues with the return of Vetri Cucina. Perched atop the hotel’s 56th floor, the Italian restaurant invites guests to zip up the elevator to discover chef-owner Marc Vetri’s beloved menu, a lineup that includes dishes from its pre-pandemic days teamed with brand-new tastes. Make a reservation—the intimate space houses just 75 seats—and enjoy spinach gnocchi topped with ricotta salata that’s swimming in brown butter, or smoked baby goat paired with fresh-milled polenta and jus. A wine list, featuring pours sourced from around the globe, beer and well-appointed cocktails complement the flavorful Italian feast that awaits. The only thing that may rival the cuisine is the epic views—sunset dining is highly recommended. Bon appetit! vetricucinalv.com; palms.com

OH, CANADA!



Step inside the flurry-filled Snow Room at the new Canada Goose boutique at The Shops at Wynn to put the brand’s winterwear to the test.

Plan for your next wintry adventure at Canada Goose. The Canadian brand, known for its luxury performance jackets, puffers and vests, has opened its first Nevada boutique at The Shops at Wynn Las Vegas. Visitors can put Canada Goose’s goods to the test in the Snow Room, an experiential space inspired by the frigid climate of Churchill, Manitoba, the polar bear capital of the world. Unique to Canada Goose, the Snow Room mimics the flurries of a snowstorm with temps dropping as low as minus 10. Artwork by Inuit artist Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona complements the unique space, where the brand’s designer collaborations, special collections, and expanded lightweight down apparel and footwear lines will be housed. With goods for the whole family, mom, dad and the kiddos can all get outfitted for the ski season ahead. Let it snow! canadagoose.com; wynnlasvegas.com

CURTAIN CALL



Now open Tuesday through Saturday nights, Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas takes viewers inside a 360-degree world of fantasy.

Travel through five immersive worlds as two overs are brought back together by a fantastical heroine and her fellow travelers in Awakening, a brand-new stage production at Wynn Las Vegas. The brainchild of creators Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin and Michael Curry, the show takes place within the 1,600-seat Awakening theater, which allows guests to be enveloped in the 360-degree performance through proximity, sound and breathtaking visuals. Each seat is positioned within 75 feet of the stage; WynnSonic featuring PHBX Technology churns out dynamic 3D sound; and the 60-foot prismatic stage comes to life through custom LED screens and performers clad in more than 300 bespoke costumes. “This show makes it possible for people to escape into a world that pushes the boundaries of entertainment,” says Curry, who serves as the show’s producer and character designer. “The puppetry and designs speak to the magnitude of Awakening as every scene takes the unbelievable and makes it real. The transformational stage acts as a character itself, allowing vast changes—from giving viewers the impression that they are submerged underwater to floating in a world in the clouds.” Narrated by two-time Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, Awakening is now playing twice per night (7PM and 9:30PM) Tuesday through Saturday. Let the journey begin. awakeninglasvegas.com; wynnlasvegas.com