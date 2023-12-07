Culture, Magazine, Food & Drink, Feature, Events, Holiday, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Drink, Food & Drink Feature, Shop, List - Featured, List - Restaurants, Community, Restaurants, Eat, Guides,

Bottiglia Hanukkah dinner with brisket, challah bread and latkes

These Las Vegas restaurants and eateries offer Hanukkah meals, which include brisket, challah bread, latkes, matzo balls and more. Hanukkah is even better with these special meals and delights. Check out the following spots and their Hanukkah offerings for the holiday of rededication. Hanukkah sameach!

Bottiglia

Challah bread, menorah and driedels at Bottiglia

Website | 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

The Tuscan-style dining establishment Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Henderson, Nev., at Green Valley Ranch, celebrates Hanukkah with specialty dishes for the eight nights of Hanukkah. Enjoy homemade challah bread with honey butter, traditional potato latkes with smoked salmon, dill, capers, shallots and crème fraîche. Beef brisket bathed in red wine demi-glace and accompanied by rainbow carrots, sweet potato and pearl onions add to the holiday offerings. Review the full Hanukkah menu at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca to see what is for dessert.

Market Place Buffet

Market Place Buffet at JW Marriott Las Vegas sweets station

Website | 221 Rampart Blvd. N

Dec. 7 to 15 Market Place Buffet at JW Marriott Las Vegas celebrates Hanukkah with festive dishes in addition to the usual dinner buffet menu. Matzo ball soup, pickled herring and more get the festivities started.

Hot dishes like potato latkes, tzimmes, noodle kugel, and pulled BBQ brisket sliders satisfy guests while honoring tradition. Finish with challah bread pudding, beignets and more at The Sweet Shoppe dessert station. Browse the full Market Place Buffet Hanukkah menu here.

Wexler's Deli at Proper Eats

Wexler's limited-time Hanukkah Baller at Proper Eats

Website | 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Wexler’s Deli at Proper Eats Food Hall inside Aria Resort & Casino celebrates Hanukkah with a special offering, the Hanukkah baller. Savor the potato latkes topped with lox and crème fraîche with the option to add paddlefish caviar.