By: Danica Serena Stockton

The Las Vegas air has chilled, and Halloween is upon us. The city has ample Halloween events, parties and activities to partake in. From mysterious museum displays to boisterous Halloween parties, check out these Halloween festivities.

Party people, check out all the Halloween parties on our comprehensive list of the most significant Halloween events in town. From The Strip to Summerlin and even out to Henderson, there is a festive gathering in every part of town.

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas hosts their spooky Halloween event through Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Get lost in the immersive realm of illusions with a special spooky twist. The event is open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to win prizes for the best costume. Bring the kids for trick-or-treating and mind-bending visual displays of art this Halloween.

Whichever way you choose to celebrate, whether with fun with friends at these 21+ parties or family-friendly events with the kids, have a happy Halloween and stay safe.