Addison Aloian | October 30, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

In a year as scary as 2020, it’s hard to imagine that we’re only just now getting to what is supposed to be the spookiest time of year: Halloween.

While normally we would all be dressing up and going to festive parties or taking kids out to trick or treat, things will be looking a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If you don’t have plans for Halloween yet but are dying to do something last-minute and safe, we’ve got you covered. After doing some research, we’ve created a list of the best Halloween events and activities in Las Vegas this year.

From orchards and pumpkin patches to haunted houses and ghost tours, there is something for everyone on this list. Dress up, eat some candy, and have fun this Halloween – but don’t forget your mask!

Gilcrease Orchard

7800 N. Tenaya Way| Website

For those who want more of a laid back Halloween, we suggest visiting the Gilcrease Orchard, just a 30-minute car ride from the Strip. From exploring a huge pumpkin patch to sipping apple cider and carving your very own jack-o-lantern, there are plenty of activities for both children and adults. Open Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays from 7am to 10pm, the orchard is free of charge.

Fright Ride

1700 S. Industrial Rd.| Website

Billed as Las Vegas’s “largest immersive socially-distanced haunted attraction,” how could you not be the least bit interested in this haunted house? As if the name isn’t scary enough, the attraction calls for guests to participate in their “Research Lab” to be test subjects in a fear diagnosis and while being transported on a nightmarish journey through a 75,000 square-foot venue. It’s costume-optional but reservations are required, so reserve tickets here now before they sell out.

The Sand Dollar

3355 Spring Mountain Rd / Ste 30| Website

The Sand Dollar, a crowd favorite bar in Las Vegas, will be transforming into Nightmare on Spring Mountain for Halloween, acting as a pop-up bar with spooky cocktails, costumes and elaborate decorations. With extra health and safety precautions and socially-distanced table, reserve seats here for a spooky (but chill) Halloween.

Moapa Valley Corn Maze

1500 Lewis Ranch Rd., Moapa, NV 89025| Website

If you want to get away from the Strip for a little while, take a trip to Moapa Valley for the day. With a haunted corn maze, zombie paintball and a pumpkin patch, what more could you want for some wholesome Halloween fun? There are plenty of activities for kids, like the giant bounce pillow blow-up as well as pedal carts. For adults, there are also many tasty treats such as hot apple pie fries and caramel apples. Buy tickets online now.

Las Vegas Strip Ghost Tour

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd. | Website

If you’re into ghosts and legends, this is the perfect way to celebrate your Halloween. Book tickets here for the possibility of seeing ghosts of celebrities and mobster victims that still haunt the Strip. Not only is the tour scary, but it’s also a great learning experience, filled with many facts about historical Las Vegas deaths. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on this one.

Horrorwood Video

1217 S. Main Street | Website

For a relaxed (but spooky) night at the Drive-In, check out the Majestic Repertory Theatre’s version of Halloween. They’re completely transforming their normal “Horrorwood Video” stage production into an outdoor drive-in movie theatre decorated like a retro 1980s-style video store and showing terrifying VHS horror movies. Shows are from 7pm to midnight and cost $50 per vehicle, and $70 on Halloween night – buy tickets here for a spooky time.

Rail Explorers Halloween Costume Ride

601 Yucca St, Boulder City, Nevada 89005 | Website

Just 20 minutes from the Strip, celebrate Halloween with Rail Explorers by pedaling through the Nevada desert, River Mountains and Eldorado Valley in full costume. Guests are encouraged to come at 5:30pm for sunset tours and at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday for lantern tours. Book now before it’s too late.

Asylum-Hotel Fear Haunted House – Las Vegas Haunts

4300 Meadows Ln. | Website

One of the most terrifying haunted houses in all of Las Vegas, Asylum-Hotel tells the story of the Feoray and Vander families – and how their businesses fell to pieces in the spookiest of ways. A fallen asylum combined with a haunted hotel has us scared already, but what about you? If you want to know more, buy tickets here and don’t miss out on a haunting experience.