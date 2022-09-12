The 11 Best Halloween Events in Las Vegas

Here are all the best Halloween events in Las Vegas for a spooky good time. 10/1-29 PARADE OF MISCHIEF View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summerlin (@summerlin)

Join Downtown Summerlin at its magical Parade of Mischief. Held every Friday and Saturday night in October, this ghoulish gathering features state-of-the-art floats and spooky entertainment by 30 local youth performers, who are transformed into zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards and more. The 30-minute festivities take place on Park Centre Drive and are free to all who dare to join. 6:45PM, summerlin.com 10/1-31

THE PEPPER CLUB AND PARTICLE INK: SPEED OF DARK View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pepper Club (@pepperclubvegas)

Magic awaits in the Arts District, where two new offerings have joined forces for a frightfully delicious dinner-and-a-show package, ideal for celebrating All Hallows’ Eve. First, head to The English Hotel for a four-course dinner at The Pepper Club, celebrity chef Todd English’s Asian- ocean-fusion restaurant and sushi bar, where dishes like miso soup, Ghengis short ribs and creme brulee are on offer. Then, stroll across the street to up the night’s fear factor at Particle Ink: Speed of Dark, an immersive mixed-reality experience where magic and technology collide. Book a reservation Friday, Sunday or Monday (with dates available year-round). thepepperclub.com; particleink.com

10/6-9

DRACULA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevada Ballet Theatre (@nvballet)

Nevada Ballet Theatre will spread the Halloween spirit with a theatrical rendition of Dracula, choreographed by the celebrated Ben Stevenson, at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Just five years after its Las Vegas debut, the hauntingly beautiful show takes audience members through intense relationships, Gothic-inspired visuals and dazzling costuming. Set to the music of composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt, this classic tale is sure to kick spooky season off on an en-pointe foot. nevadaballet.org; thesmithcenter.com 10/26, 28, 29 ADAM LAMBERT: THE WITCH HUNT View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) Stop in for a spell with Adam Lambert, whose Halloween special–The Witch Hunt–promises a spectacularly spooky extravaganza. Be sure to holler trick or treat while the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter rocks the stage during his three-show limited engagement in Las Vegasa–further leading to select Southern California shows. In addition to his unbelievable vocals, Lambert will flaunt the freakiest outfit of the day–a dazzling Halloween costume. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

10/27

NIGHT OF THE WITCHES

In an ongoing effort to support the underserved, Mona Van Joseph (also known as Mystic Mona©) will host the sixth annual Night of the Witches fundraiser benefitting HELP of Southern Nevada. Join in on the fun including Witches Brew sangria and raffles at Downtown Summerlin’s Grape Street Cafe & Wine Bar. For a scary good time, arrive in the costume of your choice— awards will be given for originality. 6PM, nightofthewitches.com; helpsonv.com

10/28

MICHAEL GRIMM PRESENTS A NIGHT OF SOULS—A HALLOWEEN SPECIAL View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Grimm (@michaelgrimmmusic) America’s Got Talent Season 5 winner Michael Grimm will bring ghostlygreetings to Myron’s at The Smith Center for a one-night performance of A Night of Souls—A Halloween Special. The Las Vegas-bred singer- songwriter, who blends R&B, Americana and soul, will share fright-friendly tunes, such as “I Put a Spell on You,” “Witchy Woman” and “Black Magic Woman” during this adults-only Halloween soiree. 7PM, thesmithcenter.com 10/28

HALLOWEEN MASQUERADE PARTY View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circa Las Vegas (@circalasvegas)

Eat, drink and be scary at Legacy Club’s inaugural Masquerade Halloween Party. Guests can admire panoramic views of Sin City from the sky-high 60th floor of Circa Resort & Casino as they don mysterious masks to celebrate the night’s festive theme. Dress to impress— masks are required!—to indulge in killer cocktails from the open bar, decadent desserts and live-spun music. 8PM, circalasvegas.com

10/28-30

FREAQSHOW For those who can’t get enough of the holiday, Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will keep the party going all weekend long at FREAQSHOW, a circus- themed celebration with a star- studded lineup. Kick the weekend off on Friday night with Afrojack before continuing the fright fest with DJ Pauly D on Saturday and Lil Jon on Sunday. Crafting the right costume is encouraged as $10,000 is up for grabs during the high-stakes costume contest on Oct. 30. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com; taogroup.com 10/28-30

OMNINOUS AND DESEO HALLOWEEN OMNIA Nightclub’s 75,000-square-foot space— consisting of an ultralounge, main room, mezzanine and an outdoor terrace—will host a hair-raising Halloween lineup for three spine-chilling nights. Alien encounters await as DJs Alesso and Martin Garrix step into the DJ booth on Friday and Saturday night, respectively, for Omninous, a party inspired by out-of-this- world movies Prometheus and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Then, Sunday night will bring the heat with Deseo Halloween, a spicy Latin-themed affair that’s sure to have guests embracing Halloween’s seductive costume options. caesars.com; taogroup.com

10/29

IT’S JUST HALLOWEEN PARTY BRUNCH

Ain’t no party like a LAVO party at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and the Italian eatery is ready to deliver with It’s Just Halloween Party Brunch. Pop a bottle, enjoy tricks and treats, and bust a move on a tabletop as local DJs spin bass-thumping tunes during this daytime dazzler. The only spooky element of this affair might be the hangover, as bottomless mimosas are on deck all afternoon. lavolv.com; taogroup.com