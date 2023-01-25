By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Events Travel Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Formula 1 Experience

The Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix is taken to new heights with Caesars Entertainment and the Nobu Emperor Package. This extravagant VIP experience includes the Nobu Sky Villa for five nights with racetrack views of the straight away and curates the inaugural F1 experience with luxe amenities, exclusive VIP access and premier F1 events that could make the $5 million worth parting with.

The package includes a Rolls-Royce with a personal driver for the entire five-night stay. Ride about the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas in style and safely with the convenience of your appointed driver.

Rolls-Royce private driver service

Caesars Entertainment leverages a roster of culinary celebrities to offer exclusive dining experience with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The Michelin-starred restaurateur creates a curated menu and hosts the private dinner inside the Nobu Sky Villa. Feast on signature modern Japanese cuisine and indulge in the finest Japanese whisky and sake as selected by chef Matsuhisa in the comfort of your own villa.

Nobu Sky Villa terrace

The expansive Rockwell-Group-designed Nobu Sky Villa is a 3 bedroom space of 10,300 square feet with a terrace that offers prime viewing of the race. There is plenty of room to invite up to 75 guests with 4,700 square feet of outdoor space located 140 feet atop the Las Vegas Strip. The full bar, billiards table and media room within the villa offer opportunities to connect with friends while hosting the F1 experience of a lifetime.

Billiards table inside of the Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace

With the emperor package, enjoy 24/7 butler service, the Japanese onsen-style tub in the zen garden, the sauna and a massage in the private spa room. Up to six guests can select any of the Qua Bath & Spa services to receive within the privacy of the villa spa treatment room. Opt for the Qua signature 24-karat gold facial or the Qua Mojave Rain treatment, which heals with traditional Native American methods and products derived from sacred oils and plants.

A personal VIP host coordinates Caesars Entertainment experiences across all of the Las Vegas resorts within the brand. Enjoy food and beverage at all of the best eateries and establishments and pop bottles at Omnia Nightclub as part of the emperor package.

“Leaning into the unrivaled view the Nobu Sky Villa offers, we have created a package to meet the dynamic energy and prestige this historic weekend of racing will bring to the city,” says the regional president for Caesars Entertainment Sean McBurney. “Tapping into our rich network of amenities and world-class talent, the Emperor Package, mixing unmatched views, direct access and best-in-class service, will be the ultimate experience for some very lucky racing fans that cannot be duplicated.”

Weekends with Adele sold-out residency

As a token of appreciation for choosing the emperor package, Caesars Palace gifts the package holder and their guest of choice to the sold-out residency "Weekends with Adele." The critically-acclaimed concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace continues through March 25, 2023.

An incredible view, outstanding service, luxurious amenities and once-in-a-lifetime dining and F1 viewing experiences are all made possible with the emperor package offered by Caesars Entertainment. Learn more about the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track, dates, packages and more here. The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix done the Caesar Entertainment way is a slice of luxury.