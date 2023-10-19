By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Events Past Events Food and Drink Feature Food & Drink Feature List - Restaurants Community Restaurants Eat

Caciocavallo-stuffed potato cakes and spicy pork belly

Downtown Las Vegas beats to a different drum than the rest of the city. With creativity, rebellion and pushing boundaries at the epicenter of downtown culture, the Unstripped Food Festival followed suit. From frog legs to pasta, here are some standout dishes from the 2023 Unstripped Downtown Las Vegas food festival.

Caciocavallo Stuffed Potato Cakes and Spicy Pork Belly

Created by chef Joe Valdez, the Caciocavallo-stuffed potato cakes and spicy pork belly fed hungry guests of the food fest. Valdez joins "Feast of Friends" leaders to bring extraordinary culinary creations to the mouths that crave them.

Deep Fried Savory, Sweet Soy Braised Pork Belly

Created by chef Winston Matsuuchi, the fried savory, sweet soy braised pork belly served in a bite-sized portion gives just a taste of the flavors—fresh greens on top balance the rich flavors of the meat beneath.

The French escargot cromesquis snail croquette by chef Yuri Szarzewski brought a touch of Paris to Downtown Las Vegas during the Unstripped Food Festival. The French delicacy sans the fancy dining atmosphere prepared street-food style allowed guests to enjoy in a casual setting.

Fried Frogs Legs

Chef Stephen Lee brought an approachable frog-leg dish to the festival this year. Fried frog legs in France during the Marche de Noel, absolutely, but have you tried chef Lee's in Las Vegas yet?

Pasta Souffle Bolognese

Chef Francesco di Caudo prepared pasta souffle bolognese for the guests of the "Feast of Friends" Unstripped food festival. Conveniently plated for eating on the go, this dish, traditionally served seated with a fork, knife, spoon and table napkin, was made to enjoy on the move with this specific preparation.

Grilled Jidori Chicken Thighs

Chef Dustin Lewandowski grilled Jidori chicken thighs for the Unstripped food festival in Downtown Las Vegas. Cucumber salad with sesame seeds offered a fresh counterbalance to enjoy alongside the skewer.