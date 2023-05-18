Las Vegas' 7 Hottest Festivals

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Events

Festival season is upon us, kicking off this month with the highly anticipated Electric Daisy Carnival. Here, seven of Las Vegas’ hottest festivals to buy tickets to now.

5/19-21: Electric Daisy Carnival 2023 Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Electric Daisy Carnival (@edc_lasvegas)

The bright lights of the Electric Daisy Carnival return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for three days of vibrant color and sound. This funk-tastic festival features performances by the world’s biggest DJs, dancers, aerialists and circus performers—all celebrating love, life and music. Purchase a VIP Enhanced Experience Pass to score priority entry, elevated viewing decks, gourmet food and drink options, plus VIP-only activities and entertainment. Let the revelry begin. Las Vegas Motor Speedway, lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com

9/22-24: Life Is Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful)

Downtown Las Vegas’ star-studded music festival returns Sept. 22 through 24. Bringing together top performers from myriad genres—from hip-hop and indie rock to EDM and pop—this year’s headliners include The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, among others. Seven stages, cuisine from more than 70 local and regional brands, 18 blocks of art galleries, plus a lineup of beloved comedians, make this festival one to plan for this fall. Purchase an All-In wristband to enjoy front-row viewing areas at select stages, entry to the Artist Hospitality Lounge, food vouchers and much more. Downtown Las Vegas, lifeisbeautiful.com

9/22-23: iHeartRadio Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iHeartRadio Music Festival (@iheartfestival)

Keep the party going the weekend after Life Is Beautiful at T-Mobile Arena, where the 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23. Head to AREA15 during the day on Sept. 23 to catch morning and afternoon performances from yet-to-be-announced performers. While this year’s headliners have yet to be revealed, past performers include Taylor Swift, Drake, Justin Timberlake and others—promising an equally A-List group for this year’s festivities. T-Mobile Arena, iheart.com/music-festival

10/4-8: Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival

Feast your eyes on the Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival, where Nevadans can dine and drink lavishly for five straight days. Guests will leave with full hearts and stomachs from Tivoli Village, especially after indulging in plates by award-winning chefs like Katsuya Uechi, Todd English and Kris Yenbamroong. Tivoli Village, vegasfoodandwine.com

10/6-7: Rise Lantern Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison ✨ (@allison_fantz)

Light up the night at the 9th annual Rise Lantern Festival—a weekend filled with radiant energy and thousands of lights, set within the majestic Mojave Desert. Upon afternoon arrival at the two-day festival, attendees are encouraged to enjoy fare from a vast selection of food trucks; drink; dance; and admire art before the sun sets. By night, guests will release 100% biodegradable lanterns into the starry sky. Partnerships with Resorts World Las Vegas and MGM Resort properties provide festival-goers with special rates for overnight bookings. Mojave Desert, risefestival.com

10/6-7: Las Vegas Pride Festival

Step into a vibrant world of love, acceptance, and sheer celebration at the Las Vegas Pride Festival! This annual extravaganza is a dazzling display of diversity and unity, held in the dazzling city that never sleeps. A kaleidoscope of colors fills the air as the LGBTQ+ community and allies come together to commemorate their identities and champion equality. Explore an array of vendor booths offering a dazzling assortment of merchandise, from colorful clothing to unique accessories, representing the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ culture. Savor the flavors of diverse cuisines at the food stalls, where you can indulge in delectable treats while forging new connections with kindred spirits. lasvegaspride.org/ pride-festival

10/21: When We Were Young

View this post on Instagram A post shared by When We Were Young Festival (@whenwewereyoungfest)

The bands are back together at When We Were Young, the ultimate three-day festival for Las Vegas’ emo and rock enthusiasts. Featuring performances from iconic groups of the past two decades—including blink-182 and Green Day—the festival allows attendees to amplify their experience with a plethora of packages. Partnerships with Resorts World Las Vegas, The Palazzo and Planet Hollywood, among other properties, make overnight stays a breeze while VIP Cabana tickets provide roped-off viewing areas in the shade, complimentary bottles of liquor and Champagne, food vouchers and more. Las Vegas Festival Grounds, whenwewereyoungfestival.com