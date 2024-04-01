Las Vegas' Best April Events

Calendar, Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, List - Entertainment, Music, Philanthropy, Guides,

Save the date for these anticipated April events in Las Vegas.

See Jim Gaffigan at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO BY MARK SELIGER

4/3-6

Jim Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring hysterical banter to the Encore Theater for three top-tier performances on the Barely Alive Tour. Those who can’t get enough can anticipate another round of shows this September. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

4/6

Las Vegas Philharmonic Presents Scheherazade

Las Vegas Philharmonic artist-in-residence Joshua Roman returns to perform Bates’ Cello Concerto alongside Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Kodály’s Dances of Galánta. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

4/6

Black & White Ball 2024

A historic evening awaits as Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 40th annual Black & White Ball returns to honor Emmy nominee Carrie Ann Inaba as Woman of the Year and raise funds for its artistic programming. 6 p.m., Wynn Las Vegas

4/6

Ms. Lauryn Hill

The legendary Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, with an exceptional performance featuring classic hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).” 8:30 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM

4/7

Lang Lang

Locals will have a rare opportunity to experience world-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang as he takes The Smith Center stage for a special one-night-only concert. 7 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

Support Vegas' Miracle Flights nonprofit at its SOARée fundraiser on April 12. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIRACLE FLIGHTS



4/12

Miracle Flights SOARée

Vegas-based nonprofit Miracle Flights is reaching new heights this month with its second annual SOARée fundraising event, a night of delicious cuisine, entertainment and raffles to support children who need to travel to receive essential medical care. 6 p.m., Thrive Aviation

Laugh with Jerry Seinfeld at Caesars Palace on April 12 and 13. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT



4/12-13

Jerry Seinfeld

Cementing his standing as the longest-running headliner in Caesars Palace’s history, comedic legend Jerry Seinfeld is set to return to The Colosseum with fresh material this April, August and September. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/12-13

Ray Romano

Comedian and director Ray Romano is coming to Las Vegas for two nights filled with his famous stand-up comedy. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

4/12-20

The B-52s

After selling over 20 million albums, The B-52s will turn The Venetian Theatre into their own “Love Shack” for three nights in Las Vegas. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Mariah Carey will debut her exclusive Las Vegas engagement, The Celebration of Mimi Live, on April 12. PHOTO COURTESY OF LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS



4/12-27

Mariah Carey

Five-time Grammy-winning songstress Mariah Carey will celebrate her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, during The Celebration of Mimi Live, a limited-engagement residency exclusive to Las Vegas. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM

4/13

15th Annual Race for Hope 5K

Join the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation in celebrating Autism Acceptance Month during this 5K that will also include special appearances from LV Cause players, face painting, photo ops, giveaways and more. 7:30 a.m., Town Square Las Vegas

Join the Junior League of Las Vegas on April 13 for its Paint The Town Red Gala at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. PHOTO BY ERIK KABIK



4/13

21st Annual Paint The Town Red Gala

Put on your poker face and deal your cards during Junior League of Las Vegas’ (JLLV) annual gala. The Casino Royale-themed celebration will honor The Raiders Foundation and JLLV advocate Wendy Kalb for their community impact. Proceeds provide funds for JLLV’s programs on ending human trafficking, developing women leaders and supporting children. 6 p.m., Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

4/13

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United Fashion Show Luncheon

Support the United Way of Southern Nevada during this fete that celebrates the achievements of female leaders within the community. Event proceeds support local community groups succeeding against adversity through funding student success, workforce development and community support programs. 11 a.m., Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

4/18

A Flair for Care Fashion Show + Luncheon

Join Nathan Adelson Hospice for its largest annual fundraiser, where an elegant fashion show, luncheon, live auction and opportunity drawing benefit the organization’s end-of-life care programs and services. 11 a.m., Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

4/18-21

Phish

Popular jam band Phish will take over the recently opened Sphere for a four-night performance utilizing the venue’s mind-blowing video and tech capabilities. 7:30 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas

4/18-5/5

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will perform his greatest country hits during exclusive performances at The Colosseum. Join the Grammy Award winner as he belts “Friends in Low Places” plus many other top tunes. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesarspalace.com

4/21

The Music of John Williams

Transport your senses to a world of memorable melodies and captivating compositions with a tribute performance to composer John Williams, known for his timeless film scores. 2 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

4/21

Royal Tea 2024

Discovery Children’s Museum invites adventure seekers of all ages to this semi-formal afternoon tea and luncheon, this year themed Under the Sea. Participate in a silent auction, raffle and crafts as you support the museum and its community outreach programs. 1 p.m., Durango Casino & Resort

4/24-27

Smokey Robinson

Motown Records co-founder and iconic singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will bring his legendary voice to The Venetian Theatre for this limited engagement. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

4/26

Jo Koy

See Comedy Central superstar Jo Koy at T-Mobile Arena as he shares his sharp wit with local audiences during this stop on his world tour. 8 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

4/26-5/4

Kylie Minogue

Australia’s bestselling female artist is gracing the stage at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit, where her setlist includes 19 fan-favorite tunes performed during this theatrical residency. 9:30 p.m., Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

4/27

22nd Annual Walk for Wishes

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada supporters will put their best foot forward at the 22nd annual Walk for Wishes, raising funds for the heartfelt wishes of critically ill children. 8 a.m., Town Square Las Vegas

Swan Lake will leap onto the Reynolds Hall stage at The Smith Center from April 27 to May 5. PHOTO BY VIRGINIA TRUDEAU



4/27-5/5

Swan Lake

The timeless ballet Swan Lake leaps to life this spring thanks to choreographer Ben Stevenson, whose rendition is set to the iconic Tchaikovsky score. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

4/28

34th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas

Penn & Teller return as the grand marshals of this annual walk and festival that supports AFAN’s critical services for those affected by HIV/AIDS. 9 a.m., Las Vegas Ballpark