Las Vegas' Best February Events

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Calendar Culture Feature Events Guide Culture Feature Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment List - Entertainment Music Guides

Save the date for events happening throughout Las Vegas in February.

Bad Bunny will take the stage at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 23 and 24. PHOTO BY FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

2/1

VITAMIN STRING QUARTET: MUSIC FROM BRIDGERTON

Pop music and classical stylings come together as Vitamin String Quartet showcases the songs that set the mood during Netflix’s smash-hit period piece, Bridgerton. 7 p.m., Myron’s at The Smith Center

2/1-9

BRUNO MARS

Add some extra “Uptown Funk” to a night out in Vegas with 15-time Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars, who returns to the Park MGM stage for another installment of his beloved residency. 9 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM

Read More: Your Guide to Super Bowl LVIII's Hottest Events in Las Vegas



2/2

LEANNE MORGAN

Following her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, comedian Leanne Morgan will take the stage at Encore Theater for this singular laugh-out-loud performance. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

2/2-3/2

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Following her New Year’s Eve debut, seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Christina Aguilera continues her seductive new residency at the intimate Voltaire Belle de Nuit. Expect a musical journey through Aguilera’s most celebrated pop hits and vocal ballads—with a few surprise covers in between. 9:30 p.m., Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Read More: How To Celebrate The Lunar New Year in Las Vegas



2/2-24

ADELE

There’s no better way to celebrate the season of love than with the mastermind behind some of the 21st century’s most heartfelt songs. Adele continues her popular Weekends with Adele residency this spring, with her final show dates on deck this June. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/3

HEATHER MCMAHAN

Fresh off hosting the Emmys red carpet on E!, Southern queen Heather McMahan returns to Encore Theater to share her unfiltered, self-deprecating humor. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Read More: The Celebrity DJs Spinning in Las Vegas During Super Bowl LVIII





Sing along to Kelly Clarkson’s infectious hits during her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on Feb. 9 and 10. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO

2/9-10

KELLY CLARKSON

Emmy Award-winning talk show host and American Idol favorite Kelly Clarkson is back for another round of shows during this pop-, country- and rockfilled residency. 8 p.m., Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

2/9-10

WU-TANG CLAN

Bringing the first-ever hip-hop residency to Las Vegas, Wu-Tang Clan will debut The Saga Continues… during Super Bowl weekend, with additional shows taking place on March 22 and 23 during March Madness. 9 p.m., The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

2/9-10

THE BLACK CROWES

Rock out with The Black Crowes when the Georgia-bred band invites fans to belt out tunes that made them famous, including “She Talks To Angels.” 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

2/10

TOM SEGURA AND BERT KREISCHER

Comedy powerhouses and Netflix superstars Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer are teaming up for one night in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend. Join this stop on the duo’s Go Deep Tour. 8 p.m., MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand

2/10

ALL-STAR COMEDY JAM

Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legend Productions and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat entertainment company will come together for this intimate night of comedy. Join host Deon Cole as the laughter roars inside the Resorts World Theatre when D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and Desi Banks, among others, hit the stage. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

2/16-17

MATT FRASER

E! Entertainment star Matt Fraser will wow audiences with his psychic abilities during two nights of healing and laughter. Fraser’s audience members will experience dynamic readings featuring names, dates and locations—prepare to be amazed. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

2/16-17

GEORGE LOPEZ

For two nights, Grammy-nominated actor and comedian George Lopez will entertain audiences with his unique brand of comedy that embraces his cultural heritage and challenges stereotypes. 10 p.m., The Mirage Theatre at The Mirage

2/17

AMY GRANT

Enjoy the angelic acoustics of Amy Grant as she shares contemporary Christian music from her 45-year career. With over a dozen albums released and numerous Dove Awards won, Grant will serenade fans with tunes from albums Heart in Motion, House of Love and more. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

2/21-3/9

CHICAGO

Grammy Hall of Fame band Chicago will return to The Venetian Theatre for a limited engagement for the seventh consecutive year. Performances will feature rock ‘n’ roll hits ranging from “Saturday in the Park” to “Look Away.” 8 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

2/22-23

RUTHIE FOSTER

Four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster will captivate her audience with tunes ranging from blues and jazz to folk and soul. Her vocal talent, honed in worship services at her community church, will make this an enchanting February evening. 7 p.m., Myron’s at The Smith Center

2/23-24

BAD BUNNY

Performing live from Las Vegas’ spectacular sports and concert venue, T-Mobile Arena, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will have music lovers on their feet during this stop on his Most Wanted Tour. 8 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

Watch Judith Hill show off her musical skills at The Smith Center on Feb. 24; PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SMITH CENTER

2/24

JUDITH HILL

On her latest album, Baby, I’m Hollywood, Judith Hill takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery through 13 tracks. With a new sense of liberation and focus, Hill’s Las Vegas performance will explore pleasure, pain and celebration. Myron’s at The Smith Center

2/24

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC GALA

Commemorate the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s 25th season at a gala filled with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, an elegant dinner and a performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. The evening will benefit the ongoing success of the culturally significant Las Vegas Philharmonic. 5 p.m., The Smith Center

2/25

MARC ANTHONY

Three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony will add some spice to the Strip as he invites his guests to groove and shake to top-chart tunes, like “Vivir Mi Vida.” 8 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

2/27

DRUMLINE LIVE

Drum roll, please—from the brains behind Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat comes Drumline Live. This performance will be filled with captivating rhythms, explosive beats and infectious energy, incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of popular songs in a high-energy setting. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

2/28-3/9

NEW EDITION

Join Bobby Brown and the rest of New Edition as they take fans through four decades of hits during their debut Las Vegas residency, throwing it all the way back to 1983’s Candy Girl. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

2/29-3/3

SHEN YUN

Shen Yun returns to The Smith Center to share the rich history and 5,000-year journey of China’s development through dance, music and captivating costuming. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center