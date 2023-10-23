Las Vegas Doctor Offers Extended-Release Pain Relief for Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis

By Chad M. Hanson, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Sports Medicine in Las Vegas, Nevada By Chad M. Hanson, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Sports Medicine in Las Vegas, Nevada | | People Sponsored Post

Nearly a quarter of people in Nevada experience arthritis, which is the leading cause of disability in the United States. Knee osteoarthritis (OA), characterized by the gradual deterioration of cartilage in the knee joint, is one of the most common forms of this painful ailment. In fact, 46% of people will develop knee OA during their lifetime. They may experience symptoms like severe stiffness, loss of mobility, swelling, and extreme knee pain.

In a recent survey, virtually all respondents (100%) who live with knee pain reported that they have tried some form of treatment to address their pain such as over-the-counter medications, topical creams, opioids, ice, and elevation. However, 97% state that their daily lives are still negatively impacted by the condition. This may be an indicator that typical treatment options are falling short. Traditional steroids may provide relief, but I often find that patients require multiple injections before noticing a difference.

While many individuals with knee OA ultimately receive a knee replacement, some patients may want to delay the procedure or are simply not yet a candidate for surgery. But putting off treatment for knee OA can have lasting effects. Beyond the physical consequences, like permanent damage to the knee or impaired mobility, 28% of people said their day-to-day mental health was negatively affected by their ongoing knee pain. It impacts their routine activities and hobbies and even causes them to miss out on social events.

It’s important for patients to know that there are innovative options that provide extended knee OA pain relief with a single treatment. One such option is ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), a single injection and extended-release pain relief treatment. It is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for knee OA to use extended-release microsphere technology. I tell my patients that unlike other injections for knee pain, these microspheres slowly release medicine over time so that pain is continuously managed after a single injection. A recent study found that 70% of people had mild to no knee pain for three months after a ZILRETTA treatment. Additionally, patients often experience relief after just four days.

In addition to offering patients a full season of relief, ZILRETTA is a non-opioid treatment option for managing knee OA pain. This allows patients to avoid the risk of unwanted side effects, including the risk of dependence and addiction, that come with taking opioids.

It’s important for patients to have open and honest discussions with their healthcare providers when it comes to pain management. I encourage patients to explore options that are available to help provide extended OA knee pain relief, especially considering that delaying treatment can prevent them from living life to the fullest. Whether one is considering joint replacement surgery or not, there are effective, non-opioid options, such as ZILRETTA, available to treat ongoing pain and help people get back to their active lifestyle.

This article is sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

*Dr. Hanson is a consultant of Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Indication

ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The benefits and risks of repeat injections have not been demonstrated.

You should not receive a ZILRETTA injection if you are allergic to corticosteroids, triamcinolone acetonide, or any other component of the product.

Important Safety Information

Possible side effects:

Rare serious allergic reactions



Effects in the injected knee such as infection (with pain, swelling and restricted motion) or joint damage



Increased chance of getting an infection, and a decreased ability to fight an infection



Effects on hormone production. These effects can be reversible



Elevated blood pressure, sodium and water retention, and potassium loss



Intestinal perforation if you have certain gastrointestinal disorders



Weakening of bones



Changes in behavior or mood disturbances



Increased pressure inside the eye

In multiple clinical trials, the most common side effects seen in people taking ZILRETTA were joint pain, headache, joint swelling, back pain, sore throat and runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, and bruising.

Tell your doctor about all of the medications you are taking (including both prescription and over-the-counter medicines) and about any medical conditions, especially if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, ulcers, diverticulitis or other gastrointestinal disorders, kidney problems, diabetes, glaucoma, behavior or mood disorders, and/or infections.

Contact your doctor if you develop a fever or other signs of infection, have an increase in pain along with swelling of the injected knee, restriction of joint motion, or a general feeling of discomfort. Contact your doctor immediately if you are exposed to chicken pox or measles, or for any new or worsening changes in behavior or mood.

These are not all of the possible side effects with ZILRETTA or corticosteroid medications. Please see the full Prescribing Information at www.ZILRETTALabel.com/PI.pdf. Always contact your doctor if you have questions or experience any side effects.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-844-353-9466 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.



