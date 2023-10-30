By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Parties Events Past Events Celebrity Entertainment Music

Travis Scott performed at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 29, for Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus. The venue had ample security and space to ensure guests' safety and to maintain a manageable range of excitement within the crowd. The merch lines were nearly as long and even longer than the arena entrance lines at times.

Scott arrived on stage at approximately 9:45 p.m. to greet the audience and begin his sold-out show. The stage design featured geological formations erupting from the ground with stone heads resembling Olmec Heads of Mexico. The overall set design combined a prehistoric ancient times feel with modern laser and light shows, with some similarities from the Astroworld tour sets, including fire elements, natural stone features and a historic aesthetic with futuristic components.

The Circus Maximus tour show at MGM Grand Garden Arena featured floating boulders lifted from the rock formation foundation, serving as mini mobile stages. The sizeable stationary set, which ran vertically from one end of the arena to the other, served as a dynamic base and allowed Scott to interact with all sections in the venue and perform toward every seat in the house. Steps, tunnels, rising platforms, stage floor traps and floating mini-stages created an undulating focus line throughout the performance to keep the crowd guessing.

Scott pulled two fans from the crowd to join him on stage. The first fan was ushered onto the floating stage and secured with safety belts as the mobile stage floated around the arena, with Scott performing on the stationary stage below. The second fan joined Scott on a mobile floating platform and held his arm as the artist performed directly to her. The two danced to his songs and hyped the crowd together.

Scott included newer music from the Utopia album, released in June 2023. Toward the end of the show, Scott performed crowd favorites dating back to the beginning of his mainstream emergence including, "goosebumps," featuring Kendrick Lamar and "SICKO MODE," featuring Drake. Check out additional tour dates near you.