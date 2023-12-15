Las Vegas Concert Guide: LeAnn Rimes At Venetian Theater

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Feature Events Culture Feature Celebrity Entertainment Music Apple News City Life Guides Date Place

LeAnn Rimes brings her music to the Venetian Theater stage on Dec. 15 and 16. The award-winning singer-songwriter, author and actress brings the holiday spirit to Las Vegas with Joy: The Holiday Tour. Jam out to favorite holiday songs and the biggest hits from Rimes at Venetian Theater.

How To Get There

Located off Sands Ave. and on Las Vegas Blvd., the venue is on The Strip, in the middle of all the action. If driving, valet and self-parking options are available.

Rent a party bus or limo with our Best Party Buses In Las Vegas Guide to arrive in style. Review this property map of The Venetian for easy navigation from valet or self-park to the theater.

Bag Policy & Permissible Items

Although there are no cut and clear guidelines on the Venetian Las Vegas website, general guidelines regarding Las Vegas venue bag policies are good to consider. Small clutches barely larger than a smartphone are more often permissible than large bags or backpacks.

Clear bags are more often allowed than opaque bags. Medical bags and kits are generally acceptable but could be subject to further inspection. Weapons, lasers, professional recording devices, laptops, and other similar items are subject to prohibition or confiscation upon entry to most Las Vegas show venues.

Tickets

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Show Time

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Clink cocktails preceding the show at the 31 Best Las Vegas Bars and Cocktail Lounges.